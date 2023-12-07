DKLS Industries Berhad (KLSE:DKLS) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in DKLS Industries Berhad (KLSE:DKLS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is DKLS Industries Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

DKLS Industries Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. DKLS Industries Berhad's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from RM0.16 to RM0.19. This amounts to a 18% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that DKLS Industries Berhad's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Unfortunately, DKLS Industries Berhad's revenue dropped 11% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 13% to 17%. That falls short of ideal.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

DKLS Industries Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM188m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are DKLS Industries Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that DKLS Industries Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 87% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM163m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations under RM934m, like DKLS Industries Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM495k.

DKLS Industries Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM105k in the year to December 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add DKLS Industries Berhad To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, DKLS Industries Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for DKLS Industries Berhad, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for DKLS Industries Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

