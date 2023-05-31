DKLS Industries Berhad's (KLSE:DKLS) Dividend Will Be MYR0.03

DKLS Industries Berhad's (KLSE:DKLS) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.03 per share on 18th of August. This means the annual payment will be 1.4% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

DKLS Industries Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, DKLS Industries Berhad was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 284% of cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 17.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The most recent annual payment of MYR0.03 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. DKLS Industries Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. DKLS Industries Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On DKLS Industries Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about DKLS Industries Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think DKLS Industries Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for DKLS Industries Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

