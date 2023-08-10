DKSH Holding AG's (VTX:DKSH) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 84% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for DKSH Holding is CHF125 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

DKSH Holding is estimated to be 46% undervalued based on current share price of CHF68.10

Our fair value estimate is 60% higher than DKSH Holding's analyst price target of CHF78.50

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of DKSH Holding AG (VTX:DKSH) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF247.3m CHF262.0m CHF296.2m CHF345.6m CHF373.3m CHF394.3m CHF409.8m CHF421.1m CHF429.2m CHF435.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.02% Est @ 5.62% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.36% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.0% CHF236 CHF238 CHF256 CHF285 CHF293 CHF295 CHF292 CHF286 CHF278 CHF268

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF2.7b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.01%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF435m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (5.0%– 0.01%) = CHF8.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF8.8b÷ ( 1 + 5.0%)10= CHF5.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF8.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF68.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DKSH Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.990. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for DKSH Holding

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For DKSH Holding, we've compiled three fundamental items you should consider:

Financial Health: Does DKSH have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does DKSH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Swiss stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

