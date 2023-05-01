DKSH Holding (VTX:DKSH) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating DKSH Holding (VTX:DKSH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on DKSH Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CHF309m ÷ (CHF5.9b - CHF3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, DKSH Holding has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Professional Services industry average of 14%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DKSH Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DKSH Holding.

What Can We Tell From DKSH Holding's ROCE Trend?

In terms of DKSH Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, DKSH Holding has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 53% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Keep in mind 53% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

What We Can Learn From DKSH Holding's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that DKSH Holding is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 3.8% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

