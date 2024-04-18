DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.17

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:DKSH) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 18th of July to MYR0.17, with investors receiving 6.3% more than last year's MYR0.16. This takes the dividend yield to 3.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.09, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.9% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad will make a great income stock. While DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

