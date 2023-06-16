DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH) shareholders have earned a 32% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH) share price has soared 110% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad achieved compound earnings per share growth of 31% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 28% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's TSR for the last 3 years was 131%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

