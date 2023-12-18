DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:DKSH) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:DKSH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.9x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 28x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's negative earnings growth of late has neither been better nor worse than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings may begin to slide even faster. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. At the very least, you'd be hoping that earnings don't fall off a cliff if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 4.4%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 113% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 12% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

