DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:DKSH) Dividend Will Be Increased To MYR0.16

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of July to MYR0.16. This takes the dividend yield to 3.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.09 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.9% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

