DKSH Holding's (VTX:DKSH) Dividend Will Be Increased To CHF2.25

DKSH Holding AG's (VTX:DKSH) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CHF2.25 on 3rd of April. This will take the annual payment to 3.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

DKSH Holding's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, DKSH Holding was paying out 80% of earnings, but a comparatively small 43% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 35.8%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 64% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

DKSH Holding Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CHF0.80 total annually to CHF2.25. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though DKSH Holding's EPS has declined at around 6.5% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think DKSH Holding will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Is DKSH Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

