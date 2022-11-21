DKSH Thailand Bags Community Collaboration Award at Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022

DKSH Thailand has been awarded the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022 in the category of "Community Collaboration Award".

BANGKOK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DKSH Thailand, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow in Asia and beyond, has won the reputable ACES Award for Community Collaboration. Presented by the MORS Group, the award recognizes corporate excellence and sustainability efforts of enterprises operating in Asia. The MORS Group mediates on behalf of a large range of institutional and private enterprises across Asia. The ACES Awards is one of the most prestigious accolades that recognizes inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates cross-industry and across Asia.

Working Side by Side with Liverpool Football Club Foundation and Right2Play, DKSH Thailand is proud to make a difference in the Thai communities

As a company with a clear commitment to sustainability, DKSH Thailand has demonstrated the success of its business operations, while responsibly managing its environmental, social, and economic impacts. Guided by a Sustainability Framework that focuses on the three pillars "Our People – Our Partners – Our Planet", DKSH fulfills its social development ambitions through building productive and long-term relationships with external stakeholders based on trust and integrity.

As part of the engagement with the local communities it operates in, DKSH continued to support social activities. With Right To Play and the Liverpool FC Foundation, for example, DKSH actively fosters the development of life skills through the transformative power of play for vulnerable children and young people in Thailand.

Damien Morot, Vice President, FMCG Thailand and Head Country Management, Thailand, said: "The implementation of a long-term sustainability strategy enables us to seize opportunities and shape the post-pandemic future, thereby fostering sustainable and inclusive growth for our stakeholders and communities. This recognition demonstrates that DKSH is on the right track with its sustainability approach."

Story continues

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com

SOURCE DKSH Thailand