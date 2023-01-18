U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

DL Holdings Completed the Acquisition of 45% of the Issued Share Capital of DL Family Office HK

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DL Holdings Group Limited ("DL Holdings" or the "Company" and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"), Stock Code: 1709.HK) is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent of the DL Family Office (HK) Limited ("DL Family Office HK") Acquisition Agreement have been fulfilled and the DL Family Office HK Acquisition was completed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DL Family Office HK Acquisition Agreement on 17 January 2023. Upon the DL Family Office HK Completion, the investment in DL Family Office HK will be accounted for in the financial statements of the Group as investment in an associate using the equity method of accounting. The Group will become the first listed company in Hong Kong to link family offices, investment banks and alternative investments together.

Established in 2012, DL Family Office is one of the first licensed Multi-Family Office recognized by the government in Hong Kong. Headquartered in Hong Kong, DL Family Office has offices in mainland China, Singapore and North America. DL Family Office is a licensed corporation under the SFO and is permitted to carry on Type 4 regulated activity (advising on securities) and Type 9 regulated activity (asset management) which can provide ultra-high-net-worth clients with all round multi-family office service such as cash management, venture capital, family trust, insurance service, fixed asset investment, corporate governance, philanthropy, identity planning, education consulting and media and public relations. The core service team of DL Family Office comes from internationally renowned private banks, investment banks and wealth management institutions, with more than 20 years of experience on average.

Through the acquisition of the family office business, it will not only rapidly expand the Group's asset management business, scale and the scope of services, increase the number of ultra-high-net-worth clients, but also help to generate more profits. It will facilitate the Group's wealth management and impact investment pipeline in global markets, expand its business scope, and continue to expand its market share in the Asia-Pacific region.

In recent years, Hong Kong government has dedicated to creating favourable environment and implementing policies to promote the development of family office industry and support Hong Kong to become a family office hub in Asia. With the increasing uncertainty in domestic and overseas markets, the importance of wealth preservation for high-net-worth clients and the provision of full-service combined with family trust services is further highlighted. There are unprecedented development opportunities, transformation and challenges to be encountered by the family office industry. The Group has been cultivating in the field of family office for many years, continuously breaking through and improving the service level, which contributing to the persistently stable and healthy development of the industry.

Mr. Andy Chen, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DL Holdings, said, "Upon the completion of the acquisition of DL Family Office HK, the Group will become the first listed company with multi-family office business and investment banking license in Hong Kong. As the epidemic is coming to an end, the recovery of global economy accelerates. With our unique flagship products, we will provide global asset management and wealth management service to family businesses and clients".

About DL Holdings Group Limited

DL Holdings Group Limited (1709.HK) is a listed main board company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which including investment banking services, securities trading, financial advisory, multi-strategy investment fund management, investment research, and financial loans. DL Securities, a holder of Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission licenses, can engage in Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 6 (Advising on Corporate Financing) regulated activities. DL Capital mainly provides asset management services and is licensed by HKSFC to engage in Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. ONE Advisory provides one-stop, individually customized and comprehensive global residency planning consulting services for high-net-worth individuals and families. DL Holdings (1709.HK) also holds a Singapore RFMC fund license, a Cayman Islands SIBL fund license and owns more than 18 Hong Kong limited partnership funds (LPF) for investing Private Equity. And Seazon Pacific Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, as an apparel company that provides innovative supply chain management solutions to our customers.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dl-holdings-completed-the-acquisition-of-45-of-the-issued-share-capital-of-dl-family-office-hk-301724237.html

SOURCE DL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

