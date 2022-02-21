U.S. markets closed

DL Holdings and YF Life Announced Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Development of Family Office and Asset Management Business

HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 February 2022, DL Holdings Group Limited ("DL Holdings" or the "Company" and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"), Stock Code: 1709) announced that it will engage in a comprehensive partnership with YF Life in the next three years. YF Life Innovation Strategic Partnership Conference was held in Hong Kong, which explored new opportunities and laid the foundation for YF Life in terms of business development, talent acquisition, advancement in business positioning and brand influence. DL Holdings is the only strategic partner in wealth management and investment in this Strategic Partnership Conference. The two companies will jointly explore and expand client base in the Asia-Pacific region and provide a spectrum of bespoke services ranging from insurance, investment, family office to asset management for high-net-worth clients and their families.

YF Life signed an agreement of strategic partnership with DL Holdings. Left: Dr. Zhang Ke, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of YF Life. Right: Mr. Andy Chen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of DL Holdings.
YF Life signed an agreement of strategic partnership with DL Holdings. Left: Dr. Zhang Ke, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of YF Life. Right: Mr. Andy Chen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of DL Holdings.

Dr. Zhang Ke, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of YF Life, said, "YF Life operates on the client-oriented principle that prioritizes clients' need and satisfaction. We strive to provide up-to-date insurance products and will make every effort to provide safe and robust services in legacy planning and asset management. Through a 'strong, refined, fast, intelligent, and broad' business approach, we partner with prominent institutional partners to expand YL Life's circle of friends and influence. DL Holdings is a well-known listed investment and asset management company in Hong Kong with over a decade of experience and a solid client base in family office services. We believe DL Holdings will bring new opportunities and advancement to YL Life's family office and investment business."

Mr. Andy Chen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of DL Holdings mentioned in his speech, "Insurance is a fundamental part and the most important protection in wealth management, especially in legacy planning. Therefore, the first thing we do for all our family clients is to curate appropriate insurance products that most suit their needs. As one of our trusted insurance partners, YF Life is one of the best insurers in terms of branding, quality of products and convenient customer services. Our strategic partnership with YF Life will not only bring a substantial enhancement in our bespoke insurance products and underwriting services but will also broaden our high-net-worth client base and catalyze the expansion of our AUM."

The listed company of DL Holdings recorded a profit over HK$ 200 million in the fiscal year of 2021. DL Holdings group engages in a spectrum of financial businesses including family offices, securities investment and private equity funds, and the total amount of assets under investment and consulting management has exceeded US$ 3 billion. Under the effect of market fluctuations and changing policy environment, DL Holdings exhibits stable and robust investment strategies and excellent risk control. According to the strategic partnership agreement, DL Holdings will provide multi-family office and securities investment services for YF Life with a focus on services that are not covered by traditional private banks and investment institutions such as alternative investment, asset management, identity planning, offshore trust, education, and philanthropy for YF Life's high-end clients. Both companies have agreed on sharing model on client resources and profit and will seek a sustainable and stable long-term partnership through interaction of the two brands and media support.

Andy Chen stated, "We look for like-minded partners to take the growth forward and we are willing to share the joy of success with our partners. The partnership between DL Holdings and YF Life is of utmost importance amidst frequent fluctuations and increasing volatile sentiment the market. With great virtue and talents, we shall take our success to new heights and beyond. A stable and long-term relationship is what we are looking for as we believe that truth stands the test of time."

On the Strategic Partnership Conference, YF Life also signed strategic partnership agreements with Bauhinia Think Tank, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Business School, Jinan University and Bauhinia Magazine to promote the comprehensive new upgrades of the YF Life from strategic planning, talent development, social responsibilities, and media communication perspectives.

About DL Holdings Group Limited

DL Holdings Group Limited is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1709.HK). Founded in 2011, DL Holdings' parent company is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Shanghai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. DL Holdings Group is a full-licensed financial services and investment group focusing on serving Hong Kong's small and medium market cap growth listed companies and founders' families. DL Holdings' total assets and investment under management exceeds USD 3 billion currently, including USD 1.4 billion under DL Family Office's management.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dl-holdings-and-yf-life-announced-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-the-development-of-family-office-and-asset-management-business-301486277.html

SOURCE DL Holdings Group Limited

