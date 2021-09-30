U.S. markets closed

DLA Piper advises Parabellum Acquisition Corp. in US$125 million IPO

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PRBM.U) in its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three quarters of one redeemable warrant of the company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the company at a price of $11.50 per share.

Parabellum is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that will focus on businesses with an enterprise value of US$300 million to US$1 billion are actively engaged in the Internet of Things (IoT) transformation in a variety of sectors, including the consumer, industrial, automotive and medical industries.

"We were pleased to advise Parabellum in its IPO, bringing together extensive SPAC capital markets experience to facilitate a successful transaction for our client," said Jeffrey Selman, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

"DLA's team provided excellent advice and managed our process with outstanding professionalism," said Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of Parabellum.

In addition to Selman (San Francisco), the DLA Piper team representing Parabellum included partner Curtis Mo (Silicon Valley), of counsel Mario Rego (Houston) and associate Elena Nrtina (Silicon Valley).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

About DLA Piper
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

