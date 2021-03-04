DLA Piper named a top three law firm for combined M&A, venture capital, private equity deal volume by PitchBook

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that the firm ranked among the top three most active law firms for combined global deal volume in M&A, venture capital and private equity in 2020, according to PitchBook. Additionally, according to data collected by PitchBook, DLA Piper represented more investors than any other law firm in 2020, for the ninth consecutive year.

According to PitchBook's 2020 global league tables report, DLA Piper also ranked first globally for company-side M&A transactions and second globally for investor-side M&A transactions. The firm was also recognized in the top five for venture capital deal volume in the commercial services, energy, IT hardware and media sectors.

"Our exceptional record for executing a high volume of M&A, venture capital and private equity transactions year after year is a testament to our deep experience in each of these areas, as well as our unique combination of global reach and local market knowledge and our thorough understanding of the numerous sectors in which our clients operate," said Kathleen Ruhland, global co-chair and US chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice.

"We are grateful to our clients, who have continued to place their trust in us throughout the extraordinary circumstances of the past year, and we look forward to continuing to help them achieve their corporate goals," said Joseph Silver, global co-chair of the firm's Private Equity practice.

A complete list of PitchBook's rankings is available in the 2020 Annual League Tables Report. PitchBook is a leading financial data and technology company, providing a comprehensive view of dealmaking activity across global private and public financial markets.

