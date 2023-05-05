DLB-Anlageservice AG (BST:DLB) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy DLB-Anlageservice AG (BST:DLB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, DLB-Anlageservice investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.60 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that DLB-Anlageservice has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of €14. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. DLB-Anlageservice paid out just 25% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, it's good to see earnings have grown 11% on last year.

One year is a very short time frame in the pantheon of investing, so we wouldn't get too hung up on these numbers.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. DLB-Anlageservice has delivered 1.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is DLB-Anlageservice worth buying for its dividend? Companies like DLB-Anlageservice that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating DLB-Anlageservice more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks DLB-Anlageservice is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with DLB-Anlageservice (including 1 which is concerning).

