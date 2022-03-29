U.S. markets closed

DLC Releases Annual Results; Achieves Record Annual Funded Volumes Over $78 Billion

Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
·13 min read
Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 (“Q4-2021” and “annual”, respectively). For complete information, readers should refer to the annual audited consolidated financial statements, management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and annual information form (“AIF”) which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at www.dlcg.ca. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Reference herein to the Dominion Lending Centres Group of Companies (the “DLC Group” or “Core Business Operations”) includes the Corporation and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centres Canada Inc. (“MCC”), MA Mortgage Architects Inc. (“MA”), and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. (“Newton), and excludes the Non-Core Business Asset Management segment and their corresponding historical financial and operating results. The “Non-Core Business Asset Management” segment represents the Corporation’s share of income in its equity-accounted investments in Club16 Limited Partnership and Cape Communications International Inc. (“Impact”) (collectively, the “Non-Core Assets”), the expenses, assets and liabilities associated with managing the Non-Core Assets, the non-core credit facility, and public company costs.

Financial Highlights

  • DLC Group achieved strong funded volumes of $20.6 billion in Q4-2021 and record funded volumes for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $78.5 billion, representing a 17% and 52% increase compared to 2020, respectively;

  • DLC Group had revenues of $21.3 million for Q4-2021 and record revenues of $78.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a 22% and 50% increase compared to 2020, respectively;

  • DLC Group had Adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 million for Q4-2021 and record Adjusted EBITDA of $46.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 37% and 71% compared to 2020 respectively;

  • Subsequent to the year end, on January 11, 2022, DLC announced the final results of its substantial issuer bid where the Corporation purchased 1,781,790 class “A” common shares that were validly tendered to the bid for an aggregate cost of $6.7 million (which shares were cancelled and returned to treasury);

  • On February 3, 2022, the Corporation’s class “A” common shares were listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”); and

  • On February 28, 2022, DLC acquired the remaining 30% of Newton that DLC did not already own.

Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to announce annual funded volume growth of over 50% year over year to $78.5 billion, which helped drive record annual Adjusted EBITDA to $46.9 million. Our dedicated mortgage professionals and management teams at Dominion Lending Centres, MA, MCC and Newton demonstrated the DLC Group’s resilience during a global pandemic. Further, we are proud of the various corporate initiatives that have been recently achieved, including refinancing our credit facilities with TD Bank, returning capital to shareholders via the substantial issuer bid, graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the acquisition of the remaining 30% of Newton.”

Selected Consolidated Financial Highlights:
Below are the financial results highlights for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. The results for the comparative periods reflect the segregation of the Non-Core Assets as discontinued operations (refer to the Discontinued Operations section of this document). The current period results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 include the Non-Core Assets as equity accounted investments within the Non-Core Business Asset Management segment. The discontinued operations are only included in net (loss) income and diluted (loss) earnings per Common Share.

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenues

$

21,266

$

17,477

22%

$

78,816

$

52,413

50%

Income from operations

9,127

5,152

77%

37,387

18,248

105%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

10,538

7,917

33%

43,882

25,214

74%

Free cash flow attributable to common shareholders (1)

3,528

2,401

47%

17,137

4,929

248%

Net (loss) income

(5,463)

22,643

NMF (2)

(3,943)

25,559

NMF (2)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(5,463)

18,690

NMF (2)

(3,943)

23,871

NMF (2)

Net income from discontinued operations

-

3,953

NMF (2)

-

1,688

NMF (2)

Net (loss) income attributable to:

Common shareholders

(5,721)

20,851

NMF (2)

(5,508)

20,037

NMF (2)

Non-controlling interests

258

1,792

(86%)

1,565

5,522

(72%)

Adjusted net income (1)

1,771

2,034

(13%)

9,973

7,544

32%

Diluted (loss) earnings per Common Share

(0.12)

0.54

NMF (2)

(0.12)

0.53

NMF (2)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per Common Share (1)

$

0.03

$

(0.01

)

NMF (2)

$

0.18

$

0.01

NMF (2)

(1) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this document for additional information.

(2) The percentage change is Not a Meaningful Figure (“NMF”).

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Core Business Operations

$

11,823

$

8,653

37%

$

46,868

$

27,376

71%

Non-Core Business Asset Management

(1,285)

(736)

(75%)

(2,986)

(2,162)

(38%)

Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

10,538

$

7,917

33%

$

43,882

$

25,214

74%

(1) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this document for additional information.

Q4-2021 Highlights

The Corporation had a net loss for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income in the same periods in the previous year, primarily due to finance expense on the Preferred Share liability and an increased net loss in the Non-Core Business Asset Management segment due to the recognition of the deferred tax asset during 2020, partly offset by higher DLC Group revenues from an increase in funded mortgage volumes. The Corporation did not have discontinued operations during the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to income from discontinued operations during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted net income decreased during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily from higher general administrative expenses and higher direct costs, partly offset by increased DLC Group revenues from higher funded mortgage volumes. During the year ended December 31, 2021, adjusted net income increased compared to the previous year, primarily from increased DLC Group revenues from higher funded mortgage volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA increased for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 from increased revenues from higher funded mortgage volumes. The increase in adjusted EBITDA contributed to increased free cash flow attributable to common shareholders during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, when compared to 2020.

Selected Segmented Financial Highlights:
Our reportable segment results reconciled to our consolidated results are presented in the table below. The segmented information for the comparative three months and year ended December 31, 2020 exclude discontinued operations results from the Non-Core Assets. The current period results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 include the Non-Core Assets as an equity accounted investment within the Non-Core Business Asset Management segment.

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenues

Core Business Operations

$

21,266

$

17,477

22%

$

78,816

$

52,413

50%

Consolidated revenues

21,266

17,477

22%

78,816

52,413

50%

Operating expenses(1)

Core Business Operations

10,862

10,397

4%

37,940

30,418

25%

Non-Core Business Asset Management

1,277

1,928

(34%)

3,489

3,747

(7%)

Consolidated operating expenses

12,139

12,325

(2%)

41,429

34,165

21%

Income (loss) from operations

Core Business Operations

10,404

7,080

47%

40,876

21,995

86%

Non-Core Business Asset Management

(1,277)

(1,928)

34%

(3,489)

(3,747)

7%

Consolidated income from operations

9,127

5,152

77%

37,387

18,248

105%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

Core Business Operations

11,823

8,653

37%

46,868

27,376

71%

Non-Core Business Asset Management

(1,285)

(736)

(75%)

(2,986)

(2,162)

(38%)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(2)

10,538

7,917

33%

43,882

25,214

74%

(1) Operating expenses comprise of direct costs, general and administrative expenses, share-based payments, and depreciation and amortization expense.

(2) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this document for additional information.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

Management presents certain non-IFRS financial performance measures which we use as supplemental indicators of our operating performance. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial performance measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the Corporation’s MD&A dated March 29, 2022, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, for further information on these measures. The Corporation's MD&A is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA from (loss) income before income tax, for continuing operations which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Loss) income before income tax

$

(3,672)

$

4,238

$

4,845

$

13,062

Add back:

Depreciation and amortization

979

1,062

4,130

4,312

Finance expense

2,999

1,299

6,808

5,700

Finance expense on the Preferred Share liability

9,675

-

26,543

-

9,981

6,599

42,326

23,074

Adjustments to remove:

Share-based payments

526

1,256

1,107

1,655

Foreign exchange gain

(210)

(246)

(247)

(59)

Loss (gain) on contract settlement

28

(119)

559

137

Other expense (income)(1)

109

367

(135)

75

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(2)

104

60

272

332

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$

10,538

$

7,917

$

43,882

$

25,214

(1) Other income in the year ended December 31, 2021 relates to the derecognition of sales tax receivables and payables on initial acquisition of the Core Business Operations in 2016 and litigation settlements in the Core Business Operations, partly offset by a loss on disposal of intangible assets. Other expense in the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily related to the write down of the Non-Core Business Asset Management segment’s non-equity-accounted investment, partly offset by litigation settlements in the Core Business Operations.

(2) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 relate to the restructuring and amalgamation of the Corporation from Founders Advantage Capital Corp. to Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Also included in the year ended December 31, 2021 are restructuring costs related to the Corporation’s graduation to the TSX, the SIB, and debt restructuring.

(3) The amortization of franchise rights and relationships within the Core Business Operations of $0.7 million and $2.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, (December 31, 2020 - $0.6 million and $2.0 million) are classified as a charge against revenue, and have not been added back for adjusted EBITDA.

The following table reconciles free cash flow from cash flow from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flow from operating activities

$

9,468

$

8,921

$

39,061

$

33,190

Discontinued Operations – cash flows from operating activities

-

(1,815)

-

(9,992)

Continuing Operations – changes in non-cash working capital and other non-cash items

(1,992)

(2,231)

(4,745)

(8,235)

Cash provided from continuing operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital and other non-cash items

7,476

4,875

34,316

14,963

Adjustments:

Distributions from equity accounted investees (1)

420

120

1,449

360

Maintenance CAPEX (1) (2)

(181)

524

(1,523)

(1,026)

NCI portion of cash provided from continuing operations

(228)

(2,979)

(1,530)

(9,242)

Lease payments (1)

(135)

(109)

(544)

(408)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (1)

104

42

272

314

Loss (gain) on contract settlement (1)

28

(72)

559

82

Other items (1)

109

-

(135)

(114)

7,593

2,401

32,864

4,929

Free cash flow attributable to Preferred Shareholders

(4,065)

-

(15,727)

-

Free cash flow attributable to common shareholders

$

3,528

$

2,401

$

17,137

$

4,929

(1) Amounts presented reflect the Corporation’s common shareholders’ proportion and have excluded amounts attributed to NCI holders.

(2) Includes amount paid to maintain the current asset base and does not include amounts considered as growth CAPEX.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income from net (loss) income, which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net (loss) income

$

(5,463)

$

22,643

$

(3,943)

$

25,559

Add back:

Discontinued operations

-

(3,953)

-

(1,688)

Interest penalty – Sagard credit facility repayment

1,101

-

1,101

-

Recognition of non-capital losses

-

(16,718)

-

(16,718)

Foreign exchange gain

(210)

(246)

(247)

(59)

Finance expense on the Preferred Share liability

9,675

-

26,543

-

Loss (gain) on contract settlement

28

(119)

559

137

Other expense (income)

109

367

(135)

75

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

104

60

272

332

Income tax effects of adjusting items

113

-

42

(94)

5,457

2,034

24,192

7,544

Core Business Operations’ adjusted net income attributable to Preferred Shareholders

(3,686)

-

(14,219)

-

Adjusted net income

$

1,771

$

2,034

$

9,973

$

7,544

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

1,513

(290)

8,408

520

Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest

258

2,324

1,565

7,024

Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per Common Share

$

0.03

$

(0.01)

$

0.18

$

0.01

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~7,750 agents and ~530 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell
Co-President
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca

Robin Burpee
Co-Chief Financial Officer
403-455-9670
rburpee@dlcg.ca

Amar Leekha
Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets
403-455-6671
aleekha@dlcg.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


