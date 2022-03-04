DLE Partners with Asia's Leading Ecosystem Builder to Host APAC's Largest Pitch Event

TAIPEI, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by Startup Island TAIWAN, Dream Link Entertainment (DLE), a Japanese animation and entertainment company, and Caravan Japan, a corporate that works with global celebrities to develop world-class consumer and technology brands, will collaborate with Taiwan Startup Stadium (TSS) on APAC's largest pitch event "2022 Asia Business Crossover Virtual Pitch Event". They are looking to discover ideas, products, brands, and services from all over Asia, brush them up for the world in Japan and overseas.

Application to 2022 Asia Business Crossover Virtual Pitch Event is now open

In the past, DLE has held startup pitch events once in Korea and twice in Taiwan. This is the first time ever that they are working with a startup ecosystem builder on making the event APAC regional. TSS has invited its subsidiary brand #AsiaRocks' partners from across the APAC region, including Block71 and ACE from Singapore, BSSC and InnoLab from Vietnam, Techsauce from Thailand, Techshake from the Philippines, HKSTP and CUHK from Hong Kong, KITA from Korea, and more.

The application portal is now open for signups and will close on April 3rd, click here to sign up. Judges include the Founder of DLE Ryuta Shiiki, CEO of Caravan Japan, Sean Ito, and other investors from the APAC region. An announcement of the ten finalists will be made on April 11th. DLE will provide tailored support such as consultation on business expansion, connection with local experts, and could make potential investments depending on synergies.

#AsiaRocks' goal has always been to connect APAC startup community partners. Moving forward, Startup Island TAIWAN will continue to work with the various initiatives on engaging and bridging the startup ecosystems across the world for synergies and possibilities. Startup Island TAIWAN is expecting to bring a delegation of officials and startups seeking to expand to the Japanese market to Japan in the upcoming months. Stay tuned and follow the brand's Facebook page for the newest updates.

