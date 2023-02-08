DLH Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

DLH Holdings Corp.

Completed Acquisition of GRSi; Revenue of $72.7 million; Debt Reduction Underway

ATLANTA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Highlights

First quarter revenue was $72.7 million in fiscal 2023 versus $152.8 million in fiscal 2022. The prior year period included $91.1 million from the short-term FEMA contract in Alaska.

First quarter revenue included $6.9 million from the acquisition of Grove Resource Solutions ("GRSi"). Adjusted revenue 1 for the quarter was $65.9 million, indicating healthy growth from adjusted revenue of $61.7 million in the prior-year period.

On a GAAP basis, earnings were $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2023 first quarter versus $7.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 . Adjusted net income 1 was $3.6 million for the fiscal 2023 first quarter versus $3.1 million for the prior-year period.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 were $0.25 for the fiscal 2023 first quarter versus $0.22 for the prior-year period.

Total debt at closing of the GRSi acquisition was $207.6 million, which was reduced to $203.4 million at December 31, 2022, reflecting strong cash flow to close the fiscal quarter.

Contract backlog was $942.7 million as of December 31, 2022, including approximately $492.9 million from GRSi, versus $482.5 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

To assist in year-over-year comparisons of results, the Company is providing additional non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.



Management Discussion

"I'm pleased to say that we're off to a great start for what promises to be a transformational year at DLH, having completed a game-changing acquisition that we are confident sets the stage for continued growth and solid results going forward," said Zach Parker, DLH President and Chief Executive Officer. "The GRSi transaction has greatly enhanced our technology capabilities, added hundreds of highly credentialed staff to the Company, and expanded our business in cloud-based enterprise modernization and cyber security solutions to civilian and military agencies. GRSi expanded its market presence in 2022, ultimately producing approximately $120 million of revenue for the year. While taking on debt for this key acquisition, we will – as always – utilize the company’s cash flow generation to de-lever the balance sheet as expeditiously as possible. With backlog now approximately $1 billion, and a foundation for strong performance, we view fiscal 2023 as pivotal to our future success."

Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $72.7 million versus $152.8 million in fiscal 2022, with the prior-year period reflecting the $91.1 million contribution from the short-term FEMA contracts in Alaska. GRSi contributed approximately $6.9 million in the quarter following the closing of the acquisition on December 8, 2022. While total revenues for the first quarter were down $80.1 million compared to the prior-year period due to the short-term contribution of the FEMA contracts, excluding revenue from both the FEMA contracts and GRSi transaction, annual adjusted revenue growth was approximately $4.2 million.

Income from operations was $3.9 million for the quarter versus $11.2 million in the prior-year period and, as a percentage of revenue, the Company reported an operating margin of 5.4% in the fiscal 2023 first quarter versus 7.3% in fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating income1 for the current quarter was $5.3 million, versus $4.9 million in the prior-year period.

Interest expense was $1.8 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2023 versus $0.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher debt outstanding due to the acquisition of GRSi and increased interest rates. Following the close of the quarter, the Company implemented an additional floating-to-fixed interest rate swap. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps increased to $112.2 million, or approximately 60% of the term debt outstanding, with the remaining balance of debt subject to floating interest rates. The fixed rate is 4.10% plus applicable credit spread, and the swap matures in January 2026. The Company believes the swap will substantially mitigate interest rate risk. Income before income taxes was $2.1 million this year versus $10.5 million in fiscal 2022, representing 2.9% and 6.9% of revenue, respectively, for each period.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, DLH recorded a $0.5 million and $2.7 million provision for income taxes. The Company reported net income of approximately $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus $7.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. As a percentage of revenue, net income was 2.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus 5.1% for the prior-year period. Adjusted net income for the fiscal 2023 quarter was $3.6 million, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.25, compared to adjusted net income for the prior year period of $3.1 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $6.3 million versus $13.2 million in the prior-year period, or 8.7% and 8.6% of revenue, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $7.2 million versus $6.9 million for the prior-year period, or 10.9% and 11.1% of adjusted revenue, respectively.

Key Financial Indicators

For the 2023 first fiscal quarter, DLH produced $8.0 million in operating cash. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $1.4 million and debt outstanding under its credit facilities of $203.4 million, versus cash of $0.2 million and debt outstanding of $22.0 million as of September 30, 2022. The debt balance immediately following the acquisition of GRSi of $207.6 was reduced by $4.2 million by the close of the quarter.

At December 31, 2022, total backlog was approximately $942.7 million, including funded backlog of approximately $164.0 million and unfunded backlog of $778.7 million.

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 72,738 $ 152,801 Cost of Operations: Contract costs 57,256 132,686 General and administrative costs 7,424 6,911 Corporate development costs 1,735 — Depreciation and amortization 2,402 1,985 Total operating costs 68,817 141,582 Income from operations 3,921 11,219 Interest expense 1,830 672 Income before provision for income taxes 2,091 10,547 Provision for income taxes 544 2,743 Net income $ 1,547 $ 7,804 Net income per share - basic $ 0.12 $ 0.61 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 13,306 12,749 Diluted 14,276 14,295

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,364 $ 228 Accounts receivable 65,178 40,496 Other current assets 3,249 2,878 Total current assets 69,791 43,602 Equipment and improvements, net 1,875 1,704 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,595 16,851 Goodwill 139,277 65,643 Intangible assets, net 136,729 40,884 Other long-term assets 61 328 Total assets $ 367,328 $ 169,012 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities - current $ 3,379 $ 2,235 Accrued payroll 16,540 9,444 Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs 28,505 — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 32,711 26,862 Total current liabilities 81,135 38,541 Long-term liabilities: Deferred taxes, net 1,521 1,534 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 18,221 16,461 Debt obligations - long-term, net of deferred financing costs 165,942 20,416 Total long-term liabilities 185,684 38,411 Total liabilities 266,819 76,952 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 40,000 shares; issued and outstanding 13,757 and 13,047 at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively 14 13 Additional paid-in capital 97,958 91,057 Retained earnings 2,537 990 Total shareholders’ equity 100,509 92,060 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 367,328 $ 169,012

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 1,547 $ 7,804 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,402 1,985 Amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense 276 151 Stock-based compensation expense 552 500 Deferred taxes, net (13 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 780 (13,396 ) Other current assets 994 (632 ) Accrued payroll 347 1,851 Deferred revenue — (12,125 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,075 (2,335 ) Other long-term assets and liabilities 13 42 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,973 (16,155 ) Investing activities Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (179,958 ) — Purchase of equipment and improvements (384 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (180,342 ) — Financing activities Proceeds from debt obligations 200,703 6,000 Repayments of debt obligations (19,327 ) (9,875 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (7,221 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and warrants — 200 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (650 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 173,505 (3,675 ) Net change in cash 1,136 (19,830 ) Cash - beginning of period 228 24,051 Cash - end of period $ 1,364 $ 4,221 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 339 $ 513 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 5 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity Common stock surrendered for the exercise of stock options $ 238 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA Margin on Revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA Margin on Revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

The Company is presenting additional non-GAAP measures to describe the impact on its financial performance from the acquisition of GRSi for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and the two short-term FEMA task orders for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The measures presented are Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Adjusted Revenue. In calculating these measures, we have removed the contribution from GRSi, including the corporate and incremental borrowing costs associated with completing the acquisition, as well as the FEMA task orders. These resulting measures present the quarterly financial performance compared to results delivered in the prior year period. Definitions of these additional non-GAAP measures are set forth below.

We prepare these additional non-GAAP measures to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of ongoing operating performance due to their inherent unusual or extraordinary nature. These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.

These supplemental performance measurements may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures by other companies in our industry. Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin on Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Adjusted Revenue are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and when analyzing our performance investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures and (ii) use the aforementioned non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, revenue, operating income, net income or diluted EPS, as measures of operating results, each as defined under GAAP. We have defined these non-GAAP measures as follows:

“Adjusted Revenue” represents revenue less the contribution to revenue from the short-term FEMA task orders and the contribution to revenue from GRSi for the period following the closing of the acquisition.

“Adjusted Operating Income” represents operating income less the contribution from GRSi, including the corporate and incremental borrowing costs associated with completing the acquisition, as well as the FEMA task orders.

“Adjusted Net Income” represents net income less the contribution from GRSi, including the corporate and incremental borrowing costs associated with completing the acquisition, as well as the FEMA task orders.

“Adjusted Diluted EPS” represents diluted EPS calculated using Adjusted Net Income as opposed to net income.

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents net income before income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and the contribution from GRSi, including the corporate and incremental borrowing costs associated with completing the acquisition, as well as the FEMA task orders. “Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Adjusted Revenue” is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Adjusted Revenue.

Below is a reconciliation of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin on Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Adjusted Revenue reported for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 compared to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands except for per share amounts):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted Revenue Revenue $ 72,738 $ 152,801 Less: acquired revenue (a) 6,878 — Less: FEMA task orders to support Alaska (b) — 91,125 Adjusted Revenue $ 65,860 $ 61,676 Adjusted Operating Income Operating Income $ 3,921 $ 11,219 Corporate development costs (c) 1,735 — Less: acquired operating income (a) 346 — Less: FEMA task orders to support Alaska (b) — 6,346 Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,310 $ 4,873 Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 1,547 $ 7,804 Corporate development costs (c) 1,735 — Incremental financing costs (d) 1,352 — Less: acquired operating income (a) 346 — Less: FEMA task orders to support Alaska (b) — 6,346 Adjustments for tax effect (e) (713 ) 1,650 Adjusted Net Income $ 3,575 $ 3,108 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 14,276 14,295 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.55 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin on Revenue & Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Adjusted Revenue Net Income $ 1,547 $ 7,804 Depreciation and amortization 2,402 1,985 Interest expense 1,830 672 Provision for income taxes 544 2,743 EBITDA $ 6,323 $ 13,204 Corporate development costs (c) 1,735 $ — Less: acquired EBITDA (f) $ 858 $ — Less: FEMA task order to support Alaska (b) $ — $ 6,346 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,200 $ 6,858 Net income margin on Revenue 2.1 % 5.1 % EBITDA Margin on Revenue 8.7 % 8.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Adjusted Revenue 10.9 % 11.1 %

(a): Represents the operating results for GRSi following the closing of the acquisition on December 8, 2022 to December 31, 2022 Operating income for GRSi is derived by subtracting from the revenue attributable to GRSi following the closing of the acquisition during the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $6.9 million the following amounts associated with GRSi: contract costs of $5.4 million, general & administrative costs of $0.6 million, amortization expense of $0.5 million.

(b): Represents the operating results for the FEMA task orders during the during three months ended December 31, 2021. Operating income for the FEMA task orders is derived by subtracting from the revenue attributable to such task orders during the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $91.1 million the following amounts associated with such task orders: contract costs of $84.2 million and general & administrative costs of $0.6 million.

(c): Represents corporate development costs we incurred to complete the GRSi transaction. These costs primarily include legal counsel, financial due diligence, customer market analysis and representation and warranty insurance premiums.

(d): Incremental interest expense incurred following the completion of the GRSi acquisition on December 8, 2022.

(e): Reflects the tax effect of adjustments at the effective tax rate of 26%, which approximates our blended federal and state tax rates.

(f): Reflects operating income of GRSi following the closing of the acquisition of $0.4 million and depreciation and amortization expense of $0.5 million.

