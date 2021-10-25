U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,566.48
    +21.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,741.15
    +64.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,226.71
    +136.51 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.64
    +21.37 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.53
    -0.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +11.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3768
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7200
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,721.79
    +1,862.02 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,503.49
    +1,260.81 (+519.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

DLocal Limited Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DLocal Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (NASDAQ:DLO) announced today the closing of an underwritten public offering of 17,000,000 Class A common shares which were sold by certain selling shareholders at a public offering price of $52.25 per share. The offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to 2,550,000 additional Class A common shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley acted as global coordinators and BofA Securities and HSBC acted as joint bookrunners of this offering.

Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866 803 9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email to: prospectus@morganstanley.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers in over 30 countries across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” platform (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the SEC. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@dlocal.com

Media Contact:
marketing@dlocal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Why Stratasys Stock Popped Before Earnings

    3-D printer-maker Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) won't report third-quarter earnings until Nov. 4 -- but that fact didn't deter analysts at Craig-Hallum from upgrading its stock Monday morning. As StreetInsider.com reports, "conversations with resellers, industry consultants, competitors and customers ... over recent weeks [have the firm feeling] more confident in the potential reaccelerating growth at Stratasys." Demand trends for 3-D printers "continue to improve," says the analyst, and Stratasys is pioneering at least "three new technologies" that Craig-Hallum believes create "potential for meaningful outperformance and upside" in the stock "both near term and in FY22."

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Facebook Q3 earnings: profit beats estimates but misses on revenue; stock rallies

    Facebook reported its Q3 2021 earnings, missing on revenue.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Hedge Funds Are Betting On AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Might be an Undervalued Inflationary Safe Haven

    With the inflation pressures now undeniable, the question of finding a place to park the cash becomes a dire necessity for some. Yet, with the real estate peaking, stock market overheating and commodities not yielding, turning to thematic investing might be an ultimate solution.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Roku Inc. (ROKU) Shares?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Could The Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Lordstown Motors Corp. ( NASDAQ:RIDE ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Breakeven Is Near for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) business as it appears the...

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Why Tesla Stock (and Hertz stock) Is Jumping Higher on Monday

    The growth stock's gain is likely fueled by several things: price increases over the weekend for its flagship Model S and X vehicles, an analyst's move to hike his price target for the stock, and a big order of Tesla vehicles from rental car company Hertz (OTC: HTZG.Q). "As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world," Hertz said in a press release Monday morning.

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Remark Holdings Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Next?

    Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares were trading higher Monday on heavy volume. The stock is a popular penny stock in the Reddit community. Remark Holdings was up 84.4% at $4 midday Monday. Remark Holdings Daily Chart Analysis The stock broke out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern and has been flying higher. The price was fading for a time and the price was condensed into a point before the stock saw a breakout. After pushing past resistance, the stock saw a large upwa

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Slashes Gains; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as Tesla surged to record highs. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 29%.