DLocal Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO, “DLocal” or the “Company”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, intends to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 on November 16, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on November 16 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 705-0197/ (409) 981-0764 (Conference ID – 4073836) and requesting inclusion in the call for DLocal. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, at https://investor.dlocal.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

About DLocal

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey DLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding DLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause DLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of DLocal’s registration statement on Form F-1 and certain of DLocal’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, DLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@dlocal.com

Media Contact:
marketing@dlocal.com


    Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $83.00. The stock spiked following a tweet from a Bloomberg report stating Google is lowering its cut from subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%. Mark Gurman tweeted: "Google is lowering its cut from all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% -- from day 1. The reduction previously only took effect on the first $1 million in revenue and for users who subscribed longer than a year. Change doesn't apply to in-app-purchases