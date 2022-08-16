U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,305.20
    +8.06 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,152.01
    +239.61 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,102.55
    -25.55 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.53
    -0.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.93
    +0.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0175
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2960
    +1.0240 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,874.25
    -42.94 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.15
    -2.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.89 (-0.01%)
     

DLV RESOURCES LTD. AND WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC. ANNOUNCE BINDING AGREEMENT FOR BUSINESS COMBINATION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DVRRF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON/

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - DLV Resources Ltd. ("DLV") (TSXV: DLV.H) and West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("RLG") (CSE: RLG) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arm's length binding agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which DLV has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of RLG in consideration for the issuance of 0.1215 of a DLV common share for each RLG common share acquired (the "Transaction").    Upon closing of the Transaction, it is intended that DLV will be listed on Tier 2 of the TSX Venture Exchange as a Mining Issuer and that the RLG common shares will be de-listed from the CSE.

DLV has agreed to assist RLG with sourcing purchasers for a financing of flow-through shares at a price of $0.0475 per share for gross proceeds of up to $4,600,000 (the "Financing").  Completion of the Transaction is conditional upon the Financing being completed on or before August 31, 2022.

Pursuant to the Transaction, the RLG shareholders will receive 0.1215 of a DLV common share for each RLG common share held.  Holders of convertible securities of RLG will receive convertible securities of DLV as adjusted by the exchange ratio. It is expected that on completion of the Transaction, DLV will have approximately 51,986,723 common shares outstanding, of which 23,652,342, or 45.5% will be held by current RLG shareholders,  16,568,066, or 31.87% will be held by existing DLV shareholders (including 1,700,000 finders shares to be issued by DLV in connection with the Transaction), and 11,766,315, or 22.63% will be held by subscribers to the Financing.

The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, receipt of required approvals from the shareholders of RLG, to be obtained at a meeting of RLG and the entering into of a definitive business combination agreement by August 31, 2022.    The parties have agreed that upon closing of the Transaction the Board of Directors of DLV will be reconstituted to consist of two nominees of DLV, two nominees of RLG and one nominee to be jointly agreed upon.

RLG is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The West Red Lake Project property of RLG totals 3100 hectares, contains three former gold mines, and consists of 145 contiguous patented, leased, and staked mining claims located 16 km west northwest of the town of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada.   The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by RLG and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 69% - 31% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and RLG is continuing to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

The Rowan Mine Gold Deposit consists of several, near vertical, gold zones within a 1,800 m portion of the east-west trending Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and hosts a gold resource (NI 43-101 Rowan Mine Mineral Resource: 4,468,900 tonnes graded 7.57 gpt Au for 1,087,700 inferred oz of Au from the Technical Report and Resource Estimate on the West Red Lake Project dated February 16, 2016 authored by John C. Archibald, B.Sc., P.Geo., Peter Bevan, P.Eng., and John Kita, P.Eng.).

The technical information regarding the Rowan Mine Property has been reviewed and approved on behalf of RLG by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

The above-mentioned resource estimate is a 'historical estimate' (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) for DLV's purposes, and DLV has not undertaken any independent investigation of the resource estimate and cannot comment on the relevance or reliability of the historical estimate.   DLV has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources and is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources.

ON BEHALF OF DLV RESOURCES LTD.

 

"Geir Liland"

 

Geir Liland,    

Chief Executive Officer

 

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

 

"John Kontak"

 

John Kontak

President

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE DLV Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c1020.html

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • 2 Top Dow Stocks to Buy on the Dip, and 1 to Brush Aside

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is among the oldest stock market averages in the world. The index comprises 30 large-cap American companies, stocks like Walmart, American Express, and Microsoft. Although the index is a fairly narrow measure of the U.S. stock market, it is often cited by media organizations to track market sentiment owing to its longevity and prominence.

  • The Founder of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ), Salvatore Palella, Just Bought 5.2% More Shares

    Those following along with Helbiz, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HLBZ ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by...

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • The SPAC King Goes Silent With His Empire Shriveling

    (Bloomberg) -- The news came with little fanfare. It was late on a sleepy summer afternoon last week, and few on Wall Street even seemed to notice the pair of filings when they hit the SEC website. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsSingapore’s Next Pr

  • 13F filings: Michael Burry dumps stock, Buffett adds Apple stock, Tepper buys Netflix

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors round up the latest stock buys and sells indicated on 13F filings.

  • Why SkyWater Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), a semiconductor manufacturing company, were skyrocketing today after the company reported top- and bottom-line second-quarter results that outpaced analysts' average estimates. SkyWater reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.32 in the second quarter, which was worse than the company's loss of $0.20 in the year-ago quarter but still ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of a loss of $0.34 per share. SkyWater said it started a new partnership with the state of Indiana and Purdue University to build an advanced $1.8 billion semiconductor factory on Purdue's campus.

  • Meme stock market resurges on rally surrounding Bed Bath & Beyond

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre joins the Live show to check out the meme stock market during the current rally Bed Bath & Beyond is experiencing.

  • Rivian Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an intriguing young player in the electric vehicle (EV) market and has already attracted investments and contracts from industry giants including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). On the other hand, the EV specialist has significantly lowered its vehicle production target for this year, and its share price trades down roughly 62.5% year to date and 77% from its lifetime high. With that in mind, two Motley Fool contributors have formed a panel to hash out bull and bear takes on the stock.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • eBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) investors will be pleased with their favorable 49% return over the last five years

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see...

  • Retail stocks rise amid Walmart earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at how some of the biggest retail stocks are faring after Walmart's earnings beat estimates.

  • WallStreetBets founder explains how his subreddit ‘speaks a language’ that makes finance accessible

    WallStreetBets Founder Jaime Rogozinski joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about meme stocks, his hugely popular subreddit and why it's been so successful with retail investors.