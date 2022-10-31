U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

DM Clinical Research Honored for Excellence in Patient Centricity

·3 min read

Society for Clinical Research Sites Recognizes DM Clinical Research for Focus on Positive Patient Experiences

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Clinical Research, a national network of clinical trial sites, has earned the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award.

DM Clinical Research has earned the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award. Pictured (from left) during the awards ceremony are David Vulcano, SCRS Honorary President; Patricia Roselle, Global Head, Patient Stakeholder Engagement at Sanofi; Hera Arham, DM Director of Marketing and Patient Engagement; Lisa Bjornestad, DM Vice President of Clinical Operations and Growth; and Mohammad Millwala, DM Chief Executive Officer.
DM Clinical Research has earned the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award. Pictured (from left) during the awards ceremony are David Vulcano, SCRS Honorary President; Patricia Roselle, Global Head, Patient Stakeholder Engagement at Sanofi; Hera Arham, DM Director of Marketing and Patient Engagement; Lisa Bjornestad, DM Vice President of Clinical Operations and Growth; and Mohammad Millwala, DM Chief Executive Officer.

DM Clinical Research has earned the Society for Clinical Research Sites 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award

"At DM Clinical Research our belief has always been to create systems and processes that are patient-centric and ensure that our core values are not just talked about, but operationalized through measurable outcomes," said Hera Arham, Director of Marketing and Patient Engagement at DM Clinical Research. "We're incredibly grateful to have won this coveted award and are thankful to our staff, investigators, and, most importantly, our patients who have contributed to the development of a patient-centric culture through impactful feedback, reliable data, and metrics. We strive to keep patient-centricity at the forefront of all we do."

The award, sponsored by Sanofi, a multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company, was created to celebrate a clinical research site that places patient experience at the center of its operations. DM Clinical Research adopted patient-centricity as a measurable and strategic goal for its organization. The company started by analyzing their patients' journeys by communicating directly with trial participants, where they discovered redundancies, confusion and discontinuities in communication. The DM team streamlined communication channels and focused on individual patients' communications preferences – text, email or phone – as well as time to be contacted, and increased coverage hours to accommodate these preferences.

DM also launched a Patient Advocates training program which ensured dedicated personnel at each site solely focused on patient satisfaction. This role included greeting patients, offering regular updates on wait times, and ensuring patient comfort. A patient survey was instituted that allowed their organization to establish a baseline, benchmark between sites and study teams, track progress over time, and continually solicit areas of improvement.

"Putting patients first is something many industry organizations strive to do but can be challenging to implement," said Jimmy Bechtel, SCRS VP of Site Engagement. "However, we saw many sites this year that went above and beyond to make clinical trials more accessible and convenient for their trial participants. SCRS applauds DM Clinical Research for their industry-leading initiatives that have improved the patient journey from start to finish. We are honored to help amplify the outstanding work they have done in providing a blueprint for successful patient-centric processes."

SCRS Global Impact Partners (GIPs) and sites cast their nominations for the award, which was eligible to any active SCRS member site. Through an independent judging panel, the winner was selected to receive the award at the SCRS Eagle Award Gala held during the SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit.

"DM Clinical Research is committed to becoming more patient-centric every day," said Arham. "We continue to focus on identifying common trends and unique situations that impact the way patients perceive research, DM Clinical, and medicine in general. Changing an organization's culture to be more patient-centric requires reliable metrics and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to support real progress. Real data helps identify blindspots and track progressive improvement. Today, DM Clinical Research is focused on making all of our employees and partners patient advocates."

About DM Clinical Research

DM Clinical is a network of clinical trial sites headquartered in Houston, Texas. Over the past 16 years, DMCR has grown to comprise 12 dedicated research centers and a network of affiliate sites throughout the nation, servicing a range of therapeutic areas, including vaccines, internal medicine, pediatrics, gastroenterology, psychiatry, women's health, and more. DM Clinical has become a national leader in clinical research and has received industry recognition from the World Vaccine Congress as highly commended for Best Clinical Trial Site. Through its partnerships with prominent global pharmaceutical sponsors, DM Clinical brings opportunities to the community to participate in cutting-edge research, under the careful medical supervision of qualified physicians and professionals. For more information, please visit DMClinicalResearch.com or call (281) 517-0550.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dm-clinical-research-honored-for-excellence-in-patient-centricity-301662868.html

SOURCE DM Clinical Research

