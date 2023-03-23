U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

DM Clinical Research Seeks Children & Adolescents for COVID-19, RSV, Lyme Disease and Migraine Studies

PR Newswire
·3 min read

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based DM Clinical Research, a national network of clinical trial sites, is seeking parents willing to enroll children and adolescents in pediatric studies focused on COVID-19, Lyme disease, migraine headaches and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

(PRNewsfoto/DM Clinical Research)
(PRNewsfoto/DM Clinical Research)

"There are many reasons parents elect to enroll children in clinical trials including access to vaccines that are not yet available to the general public, which is the case with RSV," said Kashif R. Ali, M.D., Pediatrics Principal Investigator with DM Clinical Research. "RSV is a major concern for all of us, but particularly the infant population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV annually leads to approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. among children younger than 5 years old."

DM Clinical Research is currently seeking pediatric and adolescent participants for studies focused on:

  • COVID-19 prevention through investigational vaccines sponsored by Pfizer and Moderna. Five separate studies are enrolling infants from 12 weeks old through 11 year old children.

  • Lyme disease prevention through an investigational Pfizer vaccine. The study seeks children between 5 years old and 17 years old.

  • Migraine headache prevention and treatment in adolescents between 12 years old and age 17 in two separate clinical trials sponsored by AbbVie and Biohaven.

  • RSV prevention in infants between 5 months old and 2 years old through an investigational vaccine sponsored by Moderna.

"Children and adolescents who participate in these studies may benefit from the products being investigated," said Dr. Ali. "Participating in clinical trials can also be a great way for parents to be very proactive about their child's healthcare."

All patients participating in DM Clinical Research studies receive a comprehensive evaluation before being enrolled. Beyond helping advance medicine, study participants receive compensation for study-related time and travel. Participants also receive care from an accomplished medical team and bilingual staff. Proof of health insurance or citizenship is not needed.

Parents interested in learning if their child is eligible for participation in a study can email pediatric@dmclinical.com or call (833) 968-2262. For more information, please visit DMClinical.com.

About DM Clinical Research

DM Clinical Research is an integrated national network of clinical trial sites headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2006, the company includes 13 dedicated research centers and a network of affiliate sites, servicing a range of therapeutic areas, including vaccines, internal medicine, pediatrics, gastroenterology, psychiatry, women's health, and more. DM Clinical Research received the Society for Clinical Research Sites 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award. Through its partnerships with prominent global pharmaceutical sponsors, DM Clinical Research brings opportunities to the community to participate in cutting-edge research, under the careful medical supervision of qualified physicians and professionals. For more information, please visit DMClinical.com or call (281) 517-0550.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dm-clinical-research-seeks-children--adolescents-for-covid-19-rsv-lyme-disease-and-migraine-studies-301779925.html

SOURCE DM Clinical Research

