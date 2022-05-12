U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

DMA | Digital Marketing Agency announces new PR Executive for Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

·2 min read

Top journalist Sanchia Temkin joins DMA | Digital Marketing Agency as PR Executive for Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

NAPLES, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Marketing Agency ('DMA') is pleased to announce that Sanchia Temkin has joined the team as a Public Relations Executive, a newly created role effective May 4, 2022. Ms. Temkin will lead DMA's public relations strategy developed for global nanoscience product development leader Industrial Nanotech Inc.

Jeev Trika, CEO of DMA says:

"We are very excited that Sanchia has joined our team of innovators. She has a well-established track record of achievements in the African media landscape. Sanchia's experience, business acumen, capabilities, and integrity will be invaluable as we innovate and execute our digital marketing and media strategy for Industrial Nanotech."

Sanchia Temkin says:

"I am both excited and honored to join DMA's team and look forward to collaborating with Jeev and the team to foster relevant and impactful engagement both with the business and across broader environments. I am proud to provide my services to a business that is relentlessly committed to delivery."

More recently, Sanchia was Head of Media Relations for PwC Southern Africa for over 11 years where she developed and implemented a broad range of media and communications strategies that supported the firm and the CEO for PwC Africa, as well as working closely with the Global PwC PR network based in the U.S. and the U.K. She has extensive global experience working with organizations around the world, particularly in the U.S. She is also an accomplished financial journalist having worked at South Africa's leading financial publications Business Day and Financial Mail as Professional Services Editor.

About DMA | Digital Marketing Agency, LLC.
DMA | Digital Marketing Agency provides design, development, & digital marketing services. See www.digitalmarketingagency.com for more information

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dma--digital-marketing-agency-announces-new-pr-executive-for-industrial-nanotech-inc-301545594.html

SOURCE Digital Marketing Agency

