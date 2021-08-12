U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,382.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,002.25
    -17.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.70
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3930
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,406.47
    -215.93 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.18
    -0.66 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,047.05
    -23.46 (-0.08%)
     

DMALINK® adds Nomura to bolster its Asia eFX book

·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the EM focused institutional FX ECN clears a further important milestone following recent growth.

The firm today announced that Nomura, having on-boarded DMALINK as a platform, is to provide customised Asian eFX pricing to its buy-side platform participants in New York and London, with Singapore being added in Q1 2022.

The addition of Nomura to the DMALINK ecosystem enables select users to access suitable pricing pools during Asian hours sustainably. The company continues to heavily develop and apply deep analytics in view of improving execution to its clients.

Michael Siwek, Founding Partner and Global Head of Sales at DMALINK, said: "Asian crosses form an ever-growing part in our clients' execution. Participants can transact any trade size through NetLink across CLS and non-CLS pairs. Users can access Nomura specific pricing across various specialised pricing pools, coupled with in-depth reporting to cater to a high level of competitiveness in today's FX landscape."

Ian Daniels, Head of eFX Distribution, EMEA, Nomura, commented: "Nomura is excited to be providing our liquidity to DMALINK. Our footprint in Asia aligns us well to DMALINK, which is primarily focused within the Emerging Markets. We look forward to contributing to DMALINK's Asian eFX business."

Manu Choudhary, CEO at DMALINK, stated: "We are pleased in confirming that Nomura has joined the platform. The addition is driven by buy-side participant demand, achieving our core objective of providing data-driven regional institutional eFX services to existing and future collaborators."

"The growth of the Asia book is in line with our 2021 expansion plans to offer centrally-cleared streaming NDF pricing to our clients.", concluded Ashwind Soonarane, CTO at the data-centric ECN.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Media Room, DMALINK
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7117 2517
Email: media@dmalink.com

About DMALINK

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored and sustainable pricing with particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms who have a particular demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

For further information, please visit dmalink.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmalink-adds-nomura-to-bolster-its-asia-efx-book-301352285.html

SOURCE DMALINK

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • Moderna shares slide 16% after bearish BofA note, putting them on track for biggest percentage decline since May 2020

    Moderna Inc. shares tumbled 16% Wednesday to put them on track for their biggest percentage decline since May of 2020, according to Dow Jones data. The stock has now fallen for four of the past five days and has lost more than 20% in a two-day period. On Tuesday, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham published a bearish note on the company that questioned its valuation after its market cap grew to almost $200 billion, putting it ahead of far more established drug companies like the 40-year-old Amgen , curr

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why Shares of Inari Medical Are Falling Today

    Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) were down almost 16% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT today, after the company reported earnings yesterday that seemed impressive at first glance. CEO Bill Hoffman pointed to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 -- which can cause blood clots in the veins -- as the primary reason behind the lagging procedure numbers. The disconnect is more pronounced in the sequential numbers.