DMALINK® adds Traiana's NetLink trade aggregation service to its platforms

·4 min read

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the emerging markets focused foreign exchange institutional ECN clears a further important milestone following recent growth.

The firm today announced that Traiana's NetLink will be used to aggregate trades on its New York and London platforms available to all qualifying participants via its prime broker, NatWest Markets.

The addition of NetLink enables DMALINK clients to increase operational efficiency by aggregating trades, which provides credit efficiencies through netting. The additional cost saving will allow DMALINK users to enjoy a broader spectrum of trade sizes and enable new counterparty types to join the DMALINK ecosystem.

Manu Choudhary, CEO of DMALINK, said: "We're pleased to be enabling the NetLink aggregation service and opening up the DMALINK platform to market participants transacting any ticket sizes. We are now able to fully service high volumes of any trade size in a cost-efficient way. NetLink enables us to add more neutral flow to our FX ecosystem, which benefits the buy and sell side. Today, marks another great milestone for us in our plans to facilitate execution across a broader demographic of clients."

Nick Clark of NatWest Markets added: "The integration of NetLink to the DMALINK platform is a great move at a time when there is increased demand for a wider range of clip sizes, whilst simultaneously optimising settlement processes and reducing settlement risk."

Michael Idzkowski, Head of EMEA Sales points out: "We are often approached by SMEs and Tier 2 participants seeking cost-effective and sustainable execution solutions, especially in emerging markets. With NetLink's STP post aggregation service, we can help those counterparties, including regional banks, to reduce ticket volume and achieve operational efficiencies."

Jo Davies, Global Head of Traiana, concluded: "DMALINK is now able to fully service a wide spectrum of clients via one automated real-time connection, permitting liquidity providers and prime brokers to have immediate access to all counterparties in the DMALINK ecosystem using our ticket aggregation service."

For media enquiries, please contact:

Media Room, DMALINK
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7117 2517
Email: media@dmalink.com

About DMALINK

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored and sustainable pricing with particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms who have a particular demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

For further information, please visit dmalink.com

About Traiana

Traiana is part of CME Group. For more information on Traiana offerings, visit: https://www.cmegroup.com/services/traiana.html

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmalink-adds-traianas-netlink-trade-aggregation-service-to-its-platforms-301352281.html

SOURCE DMALINK

