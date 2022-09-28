U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

DMALINK ® onboards Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank to its foreign exchange and precious metals platforms

·3 min read

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the EM-focused institutional FX ECN bolsters its developed and emerging markets currency and bullion presence.

The firm confirmed that Crédit Agricole CIB, has added DMALINK as a platform to provide custom eFX and precious metals pricing to its buy-side clients.

The inclusion of Crédit Agricole CIB in the DMALINK ecosystem creates an opportunity for its buy-side clients to access top-tier specialized liquidity across select emerging markets and major currencies.

Michael Siwek, Founding Partner and Global Head of Sales at DMALINK, said: "Currencies such as PLN, CNH, JPY CAD and major crosses are important to our clients' portfolio. Users can access Crédit Agricole tailored pricing across pre-set liquidity pools, underpinned by advanced analytics.

Teddy Russ, Director eFX Sales at Crédit Agricole, commented: "We look forward to participate in the DMALINK ecosystem. Our full amount feeds coupled with a strong European presence, position us well to DMALINK, which is primarily focused within the regional markets."

Manu Choudhary, CEO at DMALINK, adds: "We are thrilled to welcome Crédit Agricole to the platform. The move is motivated by buy-side demand, meeting our goal of streaming regional eFX prices to existing and future partners. The bank's firm commitment to the global code of conduct is important to our client's trading behaviour on the platform."

"As the Bank offers a range of foreign currency linked and cross asset structured products designed for Investors and Corporate currency risk management it provides a unique approach to liquidity access for our participants.", concluded Ashwind Soonarane, CTO at the data-centric ECN.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Room, DMALINK
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7117 2517
Email: media@dmalink.com

About DMALINK

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored, and sustainable pricing with a particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses, and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms, with a specific demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

For further information, please visit dmalink.com

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Credit Agricole Group, the 12th largest banking group worldwide in terms of tier 1 capital (The Banker, July 2021). Nearly 8,600 employees across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa support the Bank's clients, meeting their financial needs throughout the world. Crédit Agricole CIB offers its large corporate and institutional clients a range of products and services in capital markets activities, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking and international trade. The Bank is a pioneer in the area of climate finance, and is currently a market leader in this segment with a complete offer for all its clients.

For more information, please visit www.ca-cib.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmalink--onboards-credit-agricole-corporate-and-investment-bank-to-its-foreign-exchange-and-precious-metals-platforms-301634430.html

SOURCE DMALINK

