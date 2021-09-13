U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

DMALINK® partners with Axyon AI to add deep learning artificial intelligence to its platform tech stack

·2 min read

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the emerging markets foreign exchange focused institutional ECN brings the FX market into the heart of the 4th industrial revolution.

The firm today announced its partnership with Axyon AI to enable the first ever use of Deep Learning artificial intelligence to dynamically manage liquidity, detect market and order anomalies and create smart algos for trade execution in the fiat FX space.

Axyon AI is a leading European FinTech company with expertise in Deep Learning/AI for asset management and trading firms. Axyon AI has successful products in several financial use-cases, from security selection and asset allocation to anomaly detection in option pricing.

Manu Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer of DMALINK, says: "In spite of the pace of innovation within the e-FX space, liquidity management, anomaly detection and algos have been left behind by advances in deep learning AI technology. The ability for Axyon AI's deep learning technology to leverage insights in a fraction of the time of a human-driven equivalent provides opportunities for the procurement and analysis of unique data to dynamically manage liquidity, risk and trade execution for the first time."

Axyon AI's technology will combine with DMALINK's ECN infrastructure to radically modernise FX trading. For the buy side, deep learning models will considerably improve the quality of order fills. For the sell side, the application will ensure a positive yield curve. The deep learning technology will also detect market anomalies in spot FX allowing DMALINK participants access to one of the most powerful risk management tools developed in the e-FX space. Smart algos, dynamically created by the AI will instantly adjust trade execution as a function of the market dynamics.

Daniele Grassi, Chief Executive Officer of Axyon AI, says "We believe that deep learning has just begun to transform financial markets, increasing efficiency and improving risk management. Our partnership with DMALINK will be a driver of this paradigm shift for the FX trading industry."

About DMALINK

DMALINK is an independent electronic trading, analytics and market data venue for institutional FX traders globally. All liquidity pools are proactively constructed across key emerging markets. Its platform participants benefit from advanced order analytics data and granular reporting and benchmarked execution services, ensuring price transparency for all platform participants.

About Axyon AI

Axyon AI is a leading player in deep learning, the newest area of machine learning artificial intelligence, for time series forecasting. Axyon AI partners with asset managers and hedge funds to deliver consistently high-performing end-to-end AI powered quantitative insights and investment strategies.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Media Room,
DMALINK,
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7117 2517

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmalink-partners-with-axyon-ai-to-add-deep-learning-artificial-intelligence-to-its-platform-tech-stack-301373515.html

SOURCE DMALINK

