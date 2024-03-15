DMC private investment reaches $1.6 billion

Mar. 14—ROCHESTER — Private investment related to Destination Medical Center dropped in 2023, following two years of post-pandemic growth.

With a more than 50% decline in non-Mayo Clinic private investment documented, Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said

the $12.6 million spent by private investors last year remains significant.

"It's still a really great investment, considering we are recovering from some of the lower years," she said. "For most downtowns that is a really big number, and for us it's leading up to some significant future investment."

The

annual report of private investment

was approved Thursday afternoon by the DMC Corp. executive committee, ahead of its April 1 due date to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

DMCC Board Chairwoman Pamela Wheelock said it's not surprising that private investment dropped as interest rates and other expenses began rising last year.

She encouraged DMC staff to look at options to "find ways to overcome some of the hurdles that are slowing down private investment beyond what we would ideally like to see."

Since 2015, private investors outside Mayo Clinic have spent a reported $539 million on a variety of projects within the DMC district, from restaurant upgrades to new hotels and apartment buildings.

Last year, the investment ranged from nearly $43,000 in work to transform tenant spaces at 318 Commons to $3 million spent on transforming the

former DoubleTree hotel into housing for University of MInnesota-Rochester students.

Between those two projects were 20 other private projects reported within the DMC district, which covers downtown Rochester and stretches beyond the Saint Marys Hospital campus.

Zelms highlighted that five new restaurants were created with approximately $1.8 million in combined upgrades reported. Additionally, she said new retail spaces, innovation space and reinvestment in hotel spaces are helping prepare the city for a growing number of visitors and residents expected with the expansion of Mayo Clinic.

"It's getting ready for what's next, making sure our products are vibrant and an experience that we want to have for people who are visiting Rochester and the Mayo Clinic," she said.

As Mayo Clinic looks toward its planned

$5 billion "Bold. Forward. Unbound. In Rochester" expansion,

it invested $133.7 million in new and updated spaces last year.

Down from $173 million spent in 2022, Doug Holtan, Mayo Clinic's chairman of its Department of Facilities and Support Services, said its work included the

ongoing expansion of the proton beam therapy program,

the opening of the new $120 million

Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building

and renovation of educational spaces on the Mayo Clinic campus.

"We are very excited about the progress and obviously much more to come," he said, adding Mayo Clinic has reported $1.07 billion in local investment since the DMC legislation was passed in 2013.

DMC Economic Development Executive Director Patrick Seeb said all the investment benefits the city and its residents, from providing access to state-of-the-art health care and creating jobs to building an environment that will attract visitors.

"These are important community impacts," he said..

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton pointed out private investment isn't limited to the DMC district.

"We have much more growth in the city of Rochester outside of the downtown area, but that is not what this report reflects," she said.

In past years, the annual DMC report to DEED has led to increased release of dedicated state funds, but the DMC initiative reached its cap of $30 million in the release of annual state funds last year. As a result, another $30 million is expected to be available for infrastructure and support projects this year.

So far, the DMC initiative has qualified for $171 million in general state improvement aid and $15 million in related state transit aid. It's part of up to $411 million the state has committed to the local initiative.

Seeb noted that all the available funds have not been spent, since some are committed to future projects, including the development of a rapid-transit project in the DMC district.

The continued release in state funds is also tied to

reported city support for the initiative,

and the Rochester City Council is slated to confirm on Monday that the city contributed nearly $6.2 million in support last year. It brings the total city contribution to $67 million of its expected $128 million 20-year contribution, as the initiative approaches its 10th year.