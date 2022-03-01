U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.25
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,894.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,224.00
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.40
    +6.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.60
    +0.88 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.50
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1212
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3423
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2130
    +0.2230 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,313.61
    +5,164.57 (+13.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.35
    +114.61 (+13.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.24
    +418.42 (+1.58%)
     

DMG Bancshares, Inc. to Acquire Liberty Bancorp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liberty Bank
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LIBC
Liberty Bank
Liberty Bank

IRVINE, Calif. and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Bancshares, Inc. (“DMG”) and Liberty Bancorp (“Liberty”) (OTCPK: LIBC) jointly announced today, the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which DMG will acquire Liberty in an all-cash transaction with a base consideration of approximately $31.2 million, or $35.19 per Liberty share for all Liberty shareholders. In addition to the base consideration, cash consideration of up to approximately $2.9 million, or $3.31 per Liberty share, for all Liberty shareholders, may become payable to Liberty shareholders at or following the closing depending on the occurrence of certain events.

Liberty’s primary subsidiary, Liberty Bank, was founded in 1982 and serves the business communities of the San Francisco Peninsula and San Lorenzo Valley. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Liberty Bank had $293 million in total assets, $216 million in total loans and $254 million in total deposits as of December 31, 2021.

Following the merger, DMG will have total assets approaching $500 million with four locations operating under the name, Liberty Bank, N.A.

“I am pleased to announce that Liberty has agreed to join DMG to create a stronger combined business banking platform with greater scale,” said Don Griffith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMG Bancshares, Inc. “Liberty is a respected banking institution which has focused on serving the needs of small and medium sized businesses in the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area economy.” Mr. Griffith continued, “This acquisition adds to our momentum in creating a premier business bank in California. We are eager to welcome the talented employees and loyal customers of Liberty into DMG, and we look forward to our combined success going forward.”

Bruce Farrell, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Liberty, added, “We are very excited to join DMG and believe this combination will deliver significant value to our shareholders and great opportunities for our clients and employees. We believe this is a natural fit which increases lending capabilities, expands capital resources and provides a more expansive product offering to the San Francisco Peninsula business community.”

Deborah Marsten, President, Chief Operating Officer& Director of DMG, added, “Liberty is a great fit for us. I think our corporate culture and approach to business banking will be highly complementary. The greater San Francisco Bay Area is an excellent business banking market area and this combination will provide us with the operational scale to take advantage of significant growth opportunities.

The definitive merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both DMG and Liberty. The merger is subject to regulatory approvals, approval by Liberty shareholders, and certain other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the summer of 2022.

Transaction Advisors

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion to Liberty’s board, and Aldrich & Bonnefin, PLC served as legal counsel to Liberty. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to DMG.

About DMG Bancshares, Inc.

DMG Bancshares, Inc. (DMG) is the parent company of California First National Bank (CalFirst), a full-service commercial bank supporting businesses and entrepreneurs with an expertise in commercial real estate. The bank operates out of its Irvine, CA office and provides service to the greater Orange County and Los Angeles County markets. DMG was capitalized in early 2021 with capital commitments of $170 million. The executive officers and majority of the staff are all alumni of and were instrumental in the success of Grandpoint Bank which operated in Los Angeles from 2010 until it was sold in 2018.

About Liberty Bancorp

Liberty Bank is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in San Mateo County with offices serving the San Lorenzo Valley communities of Boulder Creek and Felton, California. The bank is dedicated to providing quality banking and financial services to businesses, professionals and individuals who prefer a high level of personalized client service and management. For more information, visit Liberty Bank on the web at www.libertybk.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding DMG, Liberty, the proposed merger and the combined company after the close of the transaction that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of DMG, Liberty and the combined company. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties for each institution and the combined institution include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; governmental approval of the merger may not be obtained or adverse regulatory conditions may be imposed in connection with governmental approvals of the merger; conditions to the closing of the merger may not be satisfied; the shareholders of Liberty may fail to approve the consummation of the merger; the integration of the combined company, including personnel changes/retention, might not proceed as planned; and the combined company might not perform as well as expected, and any statements of assumptions underlying and any of the foregoing. All forward-looking statements included in this communication are based on information available at the time of the communication. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “seek”, “plan”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “may”, “target”, “outlook”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project” and other similar words and expressions or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. DMG and Liberty undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Contact:
Bruce K. Farrell
650-871-2400
bfarrel@libertybk.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Harley-Davidson, GM Halt Shipments to Russia: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against countries imposing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldHarley-Davidson, GM Halt Shipments to Russia: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysUkraine Fighting Overshadow

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric cars leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped in early trading Monday after its car battery partner Panasonic announced it will produce Tesla's new 4680 lithium ion batteries at a production facility in Japan -- perhaps in as little as one year from now. Tesla stock is up 4.7% in response as of 10:25 a.m. ET. The 4680 is a new kind of lithium ion battery, first revealed at Tesla's Battery Day presentation in 2020.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldHarley-Davidson, GM Halt Shipments to Russia: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil