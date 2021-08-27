U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.75
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,237.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,317.25
    +42.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.40
    +6.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.92
    +1.50 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.80
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3440
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.12 (+6.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1190
    +0.0630 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,297.36
    -27.59 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.08
    -10.23 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.38
    -9.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

DMG Blockchain Solutions to Hold Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on September 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, today announces that it will host a conference call to review third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET. DMG's financials will be released after the market closes on August 30th.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10159913/ecc6b990ae.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-833-953-2438 (U.S. toll free), 1-412-317-5767 (international) or 1-866-450-4696 (Canadian toll free). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the DMG Blockchain call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here, and will be available for webcast replay approximately one hour after the end of the call and until December 1, 2021.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through September 15, 2021and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 855-669-9658 (Canadian toll free) and using the access code 10159913.

Although there will be no live Q&A session, management will address pre-submitted questions during the call. Those wishing to submit a question may do so via investors@dmgblockchain.com using the subject line ‘Conference Call Question Submission” through August 31, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains. DMG’s non-polluting data centre operations focus on earning eco-friendly revenues from block rewards and transaction fees by mining primarily bitcoin as well as providing hosting services for industrial mining clients entirely powered by renewable energy. DMG’s data analytics and forensic services provide technical expertise software products such as Blockseer Pool, Mine Manager and Walletscore, as well as working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement organizations. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s environmentally committed management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry and a strong ecological consciousness.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operational results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com
Follow @dmgblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to DMG's YouTube channel.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Sheldon Bennett, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
Email: investors@dmgblockchain.com
Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR 516-222-2560

For Media Inquiries:
Jules Abraham, Head of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information


This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the Company’s planned update call, plans and goals to increase petahash (PH) by self-mining in 2021 and beyond, price of bitcoin, plans and intentions, other potential transactions, acquisition of customers, product development, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoins; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG’s bitcoins; DMG’s relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG’s facilities; DMG’s ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG’s business.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoins from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG’s products, services and blockchain technology generally, decrease in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, failure of other Bitcoin mining companies to join any pool DMG has an interest in, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near Record Highs That Are Still Worth Buying

    Buying stocks that have recently set all-time highs can actually be a better strategy. Here are three growth stocks near record highs that are still worth buying. Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have soared nearly 30% so far this year.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Market Rally Before Fed Chief Powell, 6 Earnings Movers; Tesla Shows Bullish Action

    The market rally paused with Fed chief Powell on deck. Tesla is trading tight amid Elon Musk's FSD claims. Peloton, Workday were big movers late.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • My Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Now

    Robinhood upended the finance world with commission-free trades and fractional shares, inspiring young investors to participate in the stock market. But the platform has also received a fair amount of criticism, as it's become somewhat synonymous with meme stocks and gamified investing.

  • The Market Is Totally Unprepared For A Surprise From The Fed

    Biden promises to make terrorists pay for attacks as evacuations continue, China mulls ban on big tech groups’ foreign IPOs, tech leaders pledge billions to strengthen cybersecurity, and other news to start your day.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Walmart The Trade: Walmart Inc

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.