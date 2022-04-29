U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,250.59
    -36.91 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.84
    -104.55 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,723.47
    -148.06 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.50
    +1.14 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.70
    +20.40 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9120
    +0.0490 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    +0.0093 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2500
    -0.5870 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,057.08
    -380.29 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.64
    -11.72 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.44
    +19.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DMGGF
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a publicly traded, vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Bennett will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022. The conference is being held on May 3–5, 2022 at The Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date:

May 4, 2022

Time:

4:00pm Pacific Time

Webcast Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45118

Mr. Bennett will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains. DMG’s non-polluting data centre operations focus on earning eco-friendly revenues from block rewards and transaction fees by mining primarily bitcoin as well as providing hosting services for industrial mining clients entirely powered by renewable energy. DMG’s data analytics and forensic services provide technical expertise software products such as Blockseer Pool, Mine Manager and Walletscore, as well as working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement organizations. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s environmentally committed management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry and a strong ecological consciousness.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operational results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com
Follow @dmgblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to DMG's YouTube channel.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Sheldon Bennett, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
Email: investors@dmgblockchain.com
Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR 516-222-2560

For Media Inquiries:
Jules Abraham, Head of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the ability of the Auditors to complete its internal review and audit procedures for the Company’s financial year ended September 30, 2021 in a timely manner, market and other conditions, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoins; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG's bitcoins; DMG's relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG's facilities; DMG's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s filings on www.SEDAR.com including the annual information form for the year ended September 30, 2020, filed on January 28, 2021.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoins from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG's products, services and blockchain technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, decrease in the price of Bitcoin, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.


Recommended Stories

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • AbbVie Crumbles On Mixed Earnings, Slashes 2022 Profit Outlook

    AbbVie beat first-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales came in light and the firm cut its 2022 profit guide. AbbVie stock fell Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Apple unnerves investors with '$4 billion to $8 billion' guidance

    Even mighty Apple isn't immune to the ongoing effects of a global pandemic.

  • Why Comcast Stock Was Tumbling This Week

    Most stocks see their prices go up after an estimates-beating quarter is announced, but that hasn't been the case with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) this week. Following the release of its first-quarter figures Thursday morning, the media giant's shares continued the downward trajectory they'd been experiencing for days. As of the close of trading Thursday, the stock was down by more than 8% week-to-date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Netflix Torpedoed Warner Bros. Discovery Stock. 2 Top Execs Scooped Up Shares.

    CEO David Zaslav and Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels bought a combined $1.5 million of shares of the media giant this week.

  • Alibaba Stock Surges As Crackdown Fears Ease, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba was poised for a sharply higher open Friday on reports Beijing is ready to stimulate the economy further amid widespread Covid lockdowns. Alibaba stock has been hit hard by selling in recent weeks and could try to break out of its downtrend soon, but is BABA stock a buy right now? Sentiment was also positive around Alibaba stock and other Chinese stocks like JD.com, Pinduoduo after Bloomberg reported that Beijing is in talks with the U.S. to allow regulators to conduct on-site audits of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

  • RECONAFRICA EXTENSION TO THE LETTER OF INTENT WITH NAMCOR

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) wishes to announce that, further to its announcement on February 6, 2022, it has entered into an extension to the Letter of Intent with its partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (PTY) LTD ("NAMCOR"), to acquire half of NAMCOR's 10% carried participating interest in the approximate 6.3 million acres petroleum exploration licence (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Dives As Generics, Revlimid Rivals Slam 2022 Outlook

    Bristol Myers Squibb cut its 2022 guidance Friday amid patent losses and Revlimid erosion. In response, BMY stock tumbled.

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • These 2 Oil Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    2022 has brought us crazy volatility and some serious cross currents in the commodities markets. Rising inflation is putting downward pressure on demand, but increased prices in commodities, especially oil and other fuels, is partly to blame for that inflation – and consumers simply cannot cut all demand for fuel. At the same time, supply chains are still tangled, and the return of severe lockdown policies in China are impacting both supply and demand in the world’s second largest economy – and

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Should You Sell AMD Stock This Earnings Season?

    With shares down 41% so far in 2022, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors will be hoping for a turnaround in the stock's fortunes when the company releases its first-quarter results on May 3. AMD stock jumped nicely in February 2022 after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures sink as Amazon, Apple shares decline after quarterly reports

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • Exxon Stock Slips on Earnings Miss. Quarter Includes $3.4 Billion of Russia Charges.

    The oil giant's first-quarter earnings include charges of $3.4 billion, or 79 cents a share, from the company's exit of Russia.