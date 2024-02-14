Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,972.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,318.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,686.25
    +9.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,973.90
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.84
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.00
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.85
    +1.92 (+13.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2603
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5110
    -0.2200 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    49,558.80
    -399.31 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.28
    -61.41 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,719.51
    -244.46 (-0.64%)
     

New DN-404 Token Standard Released, Claims To Make ERC-404 More Efficient

Hope C
·1 min read
New DN-404 Token Standard Released, Claims To Make ERC-404 More Efficient
New DN-404 Token Standard Released, Claims To Make ERC-404 More Efficient

A group of crypto developers has unveiled an alternative solution to the experimental ERC-404 token standard, aiming for the same functionality but with reduced impact on Ethereum transaction fees.

Launched in early February by Pandora, ERC-404 aimed to combine ERC-20 tokens and ERC-721 NFTs, enabling users to split and merge NFTs (fractionalization) with relative ease. While innovative, the approach caused a surge in Ethereum transaction fees, prompting concerns about its real-world usability.

The alternative DN-404, recently released on February 12, aims to improve on this. Launched by developers "cygaar" and "quit," it promises a 20% reduction in transaction fee impact. Their key difference lies in the contract structure. While ERC-404 attempts to merge NFT and token functionality into a single contract, DN-404 utilizes two separate contracts: a standard ERC-20 token and a mirrored ERC-721 NFT. This split approach, the developers argue, mitigates potential security risks and adheres to established standards, ultimately streamlining the process.

However, there are caveats. The DN-404 code remains unaudited, meaning there are inherent risks involved. Additionally, unlike ERC-404, the developers haven't yet deployed their version in an actual token-NFT hybrid project.

While "quit" acknowledges the experimental nature of their creation, they see it as a response to the community's interest in utilizing the core ERC-404 concept. Their goal is to offer a more efficient and secure implementation for those exploring this innovative token-NFT combination.

Advertisement