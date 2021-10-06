U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

DNA Damage Response Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2030

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Damage Response Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Therapeutic Area, Target Molecule, Type of Molecule, Route of Administration, and by Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The DNA Damage Response Targeting Therapeutics (beyond PARP inhibitors) Market report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of DNA damage response targeting therapeutics in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Currently, there are four approved poly-ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor drugs that are based on the inhibition of the DNA damage repair process in advanced stage oncological indications. Further, drug developers across the world, claim to be evaluating several other molecular targets, such as ATM, ATR, CHK1, and WEE1, within the DNA damage response pathway.

Although majority of the drug candidates for molecular targets (other than PARP) are in the preclinical / initial clinical stages, drug developers are optimistic regarding the therapeutic potential of this emerging class of drugs. Gradually, a substantial body of evidence, validating the efficacy of drugging the aforementioned biological targets, is being generated through extensive research in this field; this is reflected in the rapidly growing number of research publications and patents focused on this subject.

Driven by encouraging clinical trial results, this niche, but upcoming market, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity for DNA damage response targeting therapeutics developers, over the next decade. Further, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market, during the period 2021-2030, based on several relevant parameters, such as adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products.

Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within DNA damage response targeting therapeutics market across

  • Target disease indications (acute myeloid leukemias, COVID-19, diabetic macular edemas, mesotheliomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancers, prostate cancers, and uterine serous carcinomas)

  • Therapeutic areas (hematological malignancies, solid tumors, and other disorders)

  • Target molecule (APE/REF-1, casein kinase 2, CHK-1, C-Tak, DHODH, MAPKAPK2, p53, and WEE 1)

  • Type of molecule (biologics and small molecule)

  • Route of administration (oral drugs and intravenous drugs)

  • Key geographical regions (US, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea).

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players engaged in the development of DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?

  • Which popular molecules are being targeted by DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?

  • Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their therapeutics?

  • What is the evolving trend related to the focus of publications related to DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?

  • What are key factors impacting the pricing and adoption of DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?

  • What opportunities are available for DNA damage response targeting therapeutics in emerging markets?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape

5. Key Insights

6. Company Profiles

7. Clinical Trials Analysis

8. Publication Analysis

9. Analysis Of Key Parameters Impacting Drug Pricing And Adoption

10. Market Forecast

11. Concluding Remarks

12. Appendix I: Tabulated Data

13. Appendix Ii: List Of Companies And Organization

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie

  • Agios Pharmaceuticals

  • Allarity Therapeutics

  • Ankrin Therapeutics

  • Apexian Pharmaceuticals

  • ApoGen Biotechnologies

  • Aprea Therapeutics

  • Aptose Biosciences

  • Artios Pharma

  • Aslan Pharmaceuticals

  • AstraZeneca

  • Atrin Pharmaceuticals

  • Bayer

  • BDC Capital

  • BenevolentAI

  • Breakpoint Therapeutics

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • BVF Partners

  • CanBas

  • Cancer Research UK

  • Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)

  • China Scholarship Council

  • Chordia Therapeutics

  • CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS

  • Cowen Healthcare Investments

  • Cybrexa Therapeutics

  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

  • Cyteir Therapeutics

  • Daiichi Sankyo

  • Debiopharm

  • Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft

  • EMD Serono

  • EryDel

  • Fonds de solidarite FTQ

  • FoRx Therapeutics

  • Grant Agency of the Slovak Republic

  • Health Effects Institute

  • HealthCap

  • The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

  • IDEAYA Biosciences

  • Impact Therapeutics

  • Ministry of Science and Innovation of Spain

  • Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI)

  • JAFCO

  • Karolinska Development

  • Kazan Federal University

  • Kinnate Biopharma

  • Kyoto University Innovation Capital

  • Lixte Biotechnology

  • Logos Capital

  • Merck

  • Merck KGaA

  • Ministry of Science and ICT

  • Mission Therapeutics

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Capital

  • MPM Capital

  • National Institutes of Health (NIH)

  • National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

  • National Institute of General Medical Sciences

  • National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC)

  • National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF)

  • National Science Center

  • Natural Science Foundation of Inner Mongolia

  • NeoPhore

  • ONO Pharmaceutical

  • Onxeo

  • OrbiMed

  • Orchard Therapeutics

  • Patrys

  • Pfizer

  • PharmaEngine

  • PhoreMost

  • Rain Therapeutics

  • Redmile

  • Repare Therapeutics

  • Rock Springs Capital

  • 5AM Ventures

  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals

  • Sao Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP)

  • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

  • Sectoral Asset Management

  • Senhwa Biosciences

  • Shinsei Capital Partners

  • Sierra Oncology

  • SMBC Venture Capital

  • SyntheX

  • Tarveda Therapeutics

  • Tempest Therapeutics

  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals

  • Triplet Therapeutics

  • Vernalis

  • Versant Ventures

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals

  • Swedish Research Council

  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b7fq7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-damage-response-targeting-therapeutics-market-2030-301394227.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

