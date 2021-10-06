DNA Damage Response Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2030
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Damage Response Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Therapeutic Area, Target Molecule, Type of Molecule, Route of Administration, and by Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The DNA Damage Response Targeting Therapeutics (beyond PARP inhibitors) Market report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of DNA damage response targeting therapeutics in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
Currently, there are four approved poly-ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor drugs that are based on the inhibition of the DNA damage repair process in advanced stage oncological indications. Further, drug developers across the world, claim to be evaluating several other molecular targets, such as ATM, ATR, CHK1, and WEE1, within the DNA damage response pathway.
Although majority of the drug candidates for molecular targets (other than PARP) are in the preclinical / initial clinical stages, drug developers are optimistic regarding the therapeutic potential of this emerging class of drugs. Gradually, a substantial body of evidence, validating the efficacy of drugging the aforementioned biological targets, is being generated through extensive research in this field; this is reflected in the rapidly growing number of research publications and patents focused on this subject.
Driven by encouraging clinical trial results, this niche, but upcoming market, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity for DNA damage response targeting therapeutics developers, over the next decade. Further, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market, during the period 2021-2030, based on several relevant parameters, such as adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products.
Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within DNA damage response targeting therapeutics market across
Target disease indications (acute myeloid leukemias, COVID-19, diabetic macular edemas, mesotheliomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancers, prostate cancers, and uterine serous carcinomas)
Therapeutic areas (hematological malignancies, solid tumors, and other disorders)
Target molecule (APE/REF-1, casein kinase 2, CHK-1, C-Tak, DHODH, MAPKAPK2, p53, and WEE 1)
Type of molecule (biologics and small molecule)
Route of administration (oral drugs and intravenous drugs)
Key geographical regions (US, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea).
Key Questions Answered
Who are the leading players engaged in the development of DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?
Which popular molecules are being targeted by DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?
Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their therapeutics?
What is the evolving trend related to the focus of publications related to DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?
What are key factors impacting the pricing and adoption of DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?
What opportunities are available for DNA damage response targeting therapeutics in emerging markets?
How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Landscape
5. Key Insights
6. Company Profiles
7. Clinical Trials Analysis
8. Publication Analysis
9. Analysis Of Key Parameters Impacting Drug Pricing And Adoption
10. Market Forecast
11. Concluding Remarks
12. Appendix I: Tabulated Data
13. Appendix Ii: List Of Companies And Organization
Companies Mentioned
AbbVie
Agios Pharmaceuticals
Allarity Therapeutics
Ankrin Therapeutics
Apexian Pharmaceuticals
ApoGen Biotechnologies
Aprea Therapeutics
Aptose Biosciences
Artios Pharma
Aslan Pharmaceuticals
AstraZeneca
Atrin Pharmaceuticals
Bayer
BDC Capital
BenevolentAI
Breakpoint Therapeutics
Bristol Myers Squibb
BVF Partners
CanBas
Cancer Research UK
Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)
China Scholarship Council
Chordia Therapeutics
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS
Cowen Healthcare Investments
Cybrexa Therapeutics
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyteir Therapeutics
Daiichi Sankyo
Debiopharm
Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft
EMD Serono
EryDel
Fonds de solidarite FTQ
FoRx Therapeutics
Grant Agency of the Slovak Republic
Health Effects Institute
HealthCap
The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
IDEAYA Biosciences
Impact Therapeutics
Ministry of Science and Innovation of Spain
Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI)
JAFCO
Karolinska Development
Kazan Federal University
Kinnate Biopharma
Kyoto University Innovation Capital
Lixte Biotechnology
Logos Capital
Merck
Merck KGaA
Ministry of Science and ICT
Mission Therapeutics
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital
MPM Capital
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
National Institute of General Medical Sciences
National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC)
National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF)
National Science Center
Natural Science Foundation of Inner Mongolia
NeoPhore
ONO Pharmaceutical
Onxeo
OrbiMed
Orchard Therapeutics
Patrys
Pfizer
PharmaEngine
PhoreMost
Rain Therapeutics
Redmile
Repare Therapeutics
Rock Springs Capital
5AM Ventures
Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Sao Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP)
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Sectoral Asset Management
Senhwa Biosciences
Shinsei Capital Partners
Sierra Oncology
SMBC Venture Capital
SyntheX
Tarveda Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics
TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Triplet Therapeutics
Vernalis
Versant Ventures
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Swedish Research Council
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
