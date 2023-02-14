DNA Data Storage Global Market Report 2023: Industry set to Reach $1.48 Billion by 2027 at a 69% CAGR
This report reviews DNA data storage technologies, including DNA read and write technologies. It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact DNA storage, read, and write applications. The main market driving forces for DNA data storage products and services are discussed.
The report quantifies each of the main market segments for DNA data storage according to the following segments: by type (commercial, research, and prototyping); by deployment (cloud, on-premise); by application (archival, quality control, research, and prototyping); by end user (banking, financial services, and insurance; government and defense; healthcare and pharma; media and entertainment; and other); by sequencing platform (next generation sequencing, nanopore sequencing); by synthesis platform (chemical-column based; chemical-microchip based; enzymatic); and by geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World).
The DNA data storage industry is still in its infancy but is showing significant progress in its development. Rapid progress in several key enabling technologies, including DNA synthesis, DNA sequencing, and coding, is driving market development. Significant support from government-funded initiatives is enabling the development of prototype end-to-end DNA data storage systems.
Demand for denser and long-life information storage devices is also rising and can be handled by DNA data storage technology. Further research and substantial advances in biotechnology have significantly accelerated the development of DNA data storage technologies. These include advances in chemical and enzymatic DNA synthesis, DNA Sequencing platforms, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for DNA amplification.
These technologies were not initially designed for digital data storage. However, considerable developments have now made it possible to write, read, access, and edit data encoded in DNA sequences.
DNA's enormous potential to help solve the coming worldwide data crunch makes this a significant market opportunity. Conventional storage devices, including magnetic tapes, hard drives, and optical discs, are approaching their density limits, can be damaged, and have limited life spans.
Report Includes
An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for DNA data storage technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the market potential for global DNA data storage technologies market, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global DNA data storage market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type, component, application, deployment, sequencing platform, end-user industry and region
Understanding of the DNA data storage technologies; DNA sequencing (read) and synthesis (write) technologies; industry structure; large-scale DNA read, write and storage initiatives and population-scale sequencing projects
Discussion of the major market dynamics, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors shaping the market demand for DNA data storage technologies over the coming years (2022-2027)
Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages
Updated information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 DNA Data Storage Technologies
Chapter 5 DNA Storage and Read/Write Initiatives
5.1 Programs/Initiatives
5.1.1 American Gut Consortium
5.1.2 BabySeq
5.1.3 Cancer-ID
5.1.4 Cancer Moon Shot Program
5.1.5 China Precision Medicine Initiative
5.1.6 ClinGen
5.1.7 DNA Data Storage Alliance
5.1.8 France Genomic Medicine Plan
5.1.9 Medical Genome Initiative
5.1.10 MedSeq
5.1.11 Molecular Informatics Program
5.1.12 Molecular Information Storage Program (MIST)
5.1.13 Million Veteran Program
5.1.14 MIND
5.1.15 National Microbiome Initiative
5.1.16 OligoArchive
5.1.17 Precision Medicine Initiative
5.1.18 Population Sequencing Programs
Chapter 6 DNA Data Storage Industry
6.1 Introduction
6.2 DNA Sequencing (Read) Instrument Industry
6.3 Long-Read Sequencing Industry
6.4 DNA Write (Synthesis) Industry
Chapter 7 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
7.1 Key Trends
Chapter 8 Market for DNA Data Storage
8.1 Introduction
Chapter 9 Patents
9.1 DNA Storage Patents-Selected Examples
9.2 Company Patent Holdings
9.2.1 DNA Synthesis: Twist Bioscience and DNA Script
9.2.2 DNA Data Storage: Catalog Technologies and Iridia
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Developments
10.2.1 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.2.2 Funding
10.2.3 New Product Launches
10.2.4 Other Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
