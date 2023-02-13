U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,104.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,886.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,389.00
    +42.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,924.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.08
    -0.64 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.00
    -7.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0060 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7530
    +0.0090 (+0.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.41
    +0.70 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7210
    +1.2830 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,612.44
    -206.66 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.42
    -9.21 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,906.24
    +23.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

DNA Data Storage: Global Markets and Technologies

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope:. The scope of the report includes DNA data storage technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents, and companies. The market estimates for DNA data storage products and services are provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021, and forecast through year-end 2027.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Data Storage: Global Markets and Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001516/?utm_source=GNW


This report reviews DNA data storage technologies, including DNA read and write technologies.It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact DNA storage, read, and write applications.

The main market driving forces for DNA data storage products and services are discussed.

The report quantifies each of the main market segments for DNA data storage according to the following segments: by type (commercial, research, and prototyping); by deployment (cloud, on-premise); by application (archival, quality control, research, and prototyping); by end user (banking, financial services, and insurance; government and defense; healthcare and pharma; media and entertainment; and other); by sequencing platform (next generation sequencing, nanopore sequencing); by synthesis platform (chemical-column based; chemical-microchip based; enzymatic); and by geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World).

The report also includes profiles of the key companies in the DNA data storage industry. In addition, BCC Research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through December 2022, including key alliance trends.

Report Includes:
- 57 tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for DNA data storage technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the market potential for global DNA data storage technologies market, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global DNA data storage market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type, component, application, deployment, sequencing platform, end-user industry and region
- Understanding of the DNA data storage technologies; DNA sequencing (read) and synthesis (write) technologies; industry structure; large-scale DNA read, write and storage initiatives and population-scale sequencing projects
- Discussion of the major market dynamics, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors shaping the market demand for DNA data storage technologies over the coming years (2022-2027)
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages
- Updated information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global market
- Company profile descriptions of leading industry players, including 10x Genomics Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., and Twist Bioscience Corp.

Summary:
DNA data storage involves decoding and encoding DNA-related information from strands of synthesized DNA.DNA contains the genetic blueprint for living organisms and cells.

In data storage, binary digits are an electronic technology that generates, processes, and stores data.In the process of coding for DNA data storage applications, each single binary bit is converted into A, C, G, and T letters from 1 to 0 numbers.

The letters A, C, G, and T represent the four primary molecules present in DNA: adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine.

DNA data storage systems are compact, with much higher storage density than tape or hard drive storage systems.DNA data storage systems offer extremely long life.

Furthermore, because DNA is relevant to all living systems, the technology for reading and writing in this media will never become obsolete or outdated. All of these features make DNA data storage systems extremely attractive as potential next-generation data storage platforms.

The DNA data storage industry is still in its infancy but is showing significant progress in its development.Rapid progress in several key enabling technologies, including DNA synthesis, DNA sequencing, and coding, is driving market development.

Significant support from government-funded initiatives is enabling the development of prototype end-to-end DNA data storage systems.

Citing the current digital era, the data quantity generated is increasing exponentially with global data storage demand anticipated to reach REDACTED GB by 2025. (Source: Light: Science & Applications (2014), 3 (5), e177CODEN: LSAIAZ; ISSN:2047-7538. (Nature Publishing Group)) Hence, demand for denser and long-life information storage devices is also rising and can be handled by DNA data storage technology. Further research and substantial advances in biotechnology have significantly accelerated the development of DNA data storage technologies. These include advances in chemical and enzymatic DNA synthesis, DNA Sequencing platforms, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for DNA amplification.

These technologies were not initially designed for digital data storage. However, considerable developments have now made it possible to write, read, access, and edit data encoded in DNA sequences.

DNA’s enormous potential to help solve the coming worldwide data crunch makes this a significant market opportunity.As much as REDACTED% of digital data worldwide has been generated in the past two years, and the pace of data generation is increasing given the growth in search engines, social media sites, smart cars, and the Internet of Things.

For example, Google receives more than REDACTED searches per second on any given day and WhatsApp users exchange as many as REDACTED messages every day.Conventional storage devices, including magnetic tapes, hard drives, and optical discs, are approaching their density limits, can be damaged, and have limited life spans.

Magnetic tapes, used for most digital archives, have a maximum life span of fewer than REDACTED.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001516/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Natural Gas: Fasten Your Seat Belts

    Last year, natural-gas prices were—by some measures—the most volatile since the U.S. shale boom began about a decade earlier. Despite the recent plunge in prices, it could be just a preview of coming attractions. Here is one way to quantify the wild swings: There were 18 days last year when the benchmark Henry Hub futures contract’s daily closing prices moved by more than 10%, the most since the Nymex natural-gas contract made its debut more than three decades ago, according to Eli Rubin, senior energy analyst at EBW Analytics Group.

  • Only 13 companies have issued upbeat profit forecasts for Q1, but earnings are due from this pessimism-resistant industry

    Some big names from the one industry that hasn't yet been hit by a pandemic hangover — travel — might yet give Wall Street something to like.

  • New Toyota Chief Says He Will Accelerate Shift in EV Strategy

    Koji Sato said the car maker needs an ‘EV-first mind-set’ as it optimizes parts and manufacturing for electric vehicles.

  • Oil edges lower after last week’s big bounce

    Oil prices tick lower Monday, edging down after last week's sizable bounce, as investors gauge the global demand outlook and await U.S. inflation data

  • Apple supplier Salcomp sees India revenue of $2-$3 billion, plans rapid hiring

    Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to Apple, plans to double its workforce in India to 25,000 over the next three years, targeting annual revenue in the country of at least $2 billion to $3 billion by 2025, a top company executive said on Monday. The plans come as Apple shifts production away from China after its strict COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions, and with rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Cupertino, California-based Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

  • What is the outlook for crypto in 2023 and beyond?

    Tokenization, stablecoins and DeFi will be growth areas, but regulatory uncertainty is still holding back adoption, writes John Avery of FIS.

  • Toyota to ramp up on batteries, keep its options open, new CEO says

    Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up its battery-electric offerings by focusing on its Lexus luxury brand, its incoming chief executive said on Monday, but the company will not deviate from a long held strategy of exploring other technologies. The comments from Koji Sato, who takes over as the head of the world largest automaker from April 1, come as the Toyota has pushed back against critics that have said it has been too slow to embrace battery-powered electric vehicles. Toyota, which popularised the hybrid technology of the Prius, has said that hybrids make better sense for many drivers, especially in markets where the infrastructure is not ready to support batteries.

  • Toyota Plans To Boost Battery-Electric Offerings, Says New CEO: Report

    Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) new incoming Chief Executive Officer, Koji Sato, said the automaker is gearing up to boost its battery-electric portfolio. Sato will take over as the head of Toyota from April 1, 2023. He stressed that the acceleration of battery-powered electric vehicles would happen by focusing on its Lexus luxury brand, Reuters reported. The incoming CEO's remark gains traction as the company has been criticized for a slow adoption to battery-powered electric vehicles. Toyota ha

  • What the Renault-Nissan Shakeup Says About the Global Auto Industry

    Renault CEO Luca de Meo and Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the reorganization of their alliance in a deal that gives both companies more autonomy. WSJ’s Nick Kostov explains the factors behind the decision and what it means for auto makers and investors. Photo Composite: Adele Morgan

  • If Stocks Zap Your Portfolio, Follow the Path of Least Resistance

    For one, rarely has oil and gas seen more headwinds from a presidential administration, which has helped oil production fall from its recent peak. This is not good for the long-term supply/demand situation and most likely will mean a higher "floor" for both oil and natural gas prices going forward.

  • Bernstein Says Regulatory Backlash Will Lead to More DeFi and Offshore Crypto

    Regulatory overreach will spur movement toward decentralized finance apps built directly on-chain by anonymous teams, the report said.

  • OYO USA’s per hotel revenue surpasses pre-pandemic levels in 2022, outpaces industry with 18% growth

    Global travel technology company, OYO’s USA operation announced that it has outpaced the budget hotel segment’s growth in per available room revenue (RevPar) with an 18% rise in 2022 vs pre-covid y...

  • A second Russian spacecraft docked at the ISS is leaking coolant

    On Saturday morning, Russia’s Roscosmos space agency disclosed on Telegram that a Progress cargo ship docked with the ISS had lost cabin pressure.

  • G1 to discontinue study of colorectal cancer treatment

    MARKET PULSE Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) plunged about 52% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it discontinued Phase 3 research assessing trilaciclib as a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, saying placebo outperformed the experimental therapy in the study.

  • Here's The Anti-Tesla Ad That Airs During The Super Bowl on Sunday

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk can't be happy watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII if he sees The Dawn Project's commercial attacking Tesla's Full Self-Driving platform and calling for its ban. The Dawn Project, whose motto is "Making Computers Safe For Humanity" by making safety-critical software systems unhackable, confronts Tesla head-on with a Super Bowl advertisement during the Fox TV broadcast of the game, claiming that Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature is "endangering the public with its deceptive marketing and woefully inept engineering" and suggests that it should be banned immediately. The Super Bowl ad contains video of seven different traffic violations that a Tesla commits, presumably using Full Self-Driving, that include some that could have deadly outcomes.

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • These 2 banks are now offering a $2,000 bonus when you sign up for their checking accounts. Should you bite?

    Flashy bank account sign-up bonuses are becoming harder to ignore. For example, Citi with their Citi Priority account and Chase with their Chase Private Client account are now offering $2,000 for rolling your cash into a new checking account (details below). Experts say that while high-dollar bonuses are certainly worth considering, you should also look into whether you may be able to earn bigger rewards over the longer term with something like a high-yield savings account.

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.