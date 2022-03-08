U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

The DNA data storage market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of over 26% by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis Private Limited
·4 min read
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Roots Analysis Private Limited

Exponential increase in amount of digital data being generated, coupled to the limitations of conventional storage mediums, has created a need for sustainable storage options and DNA data storage has garnered significant interest as an alternative

London, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of DNA Data Storage Market, 2021-2035” report to its list of offerings.

DNA as a data storage medium helps eliminate the drawbacks inherent to the traditional storage methods, such as limited storage density, instability and limited life span, making it a potential storage option for future. However, exorbitant costs, slow speed of reading and writing DNA and vulnerability to mutations or errors, may act as a roadblock in the wider use of DNA as an effective data storage solution, which has prompted the stakeholders to focus on improvements in various steps involved in DNA data storage, including data encoding, DNA synthesis, preservation, data retrieval, and DNA sequencing.

To order this 240+ page report, which features 75+ figures and 90+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/dna-data-storage-market.html

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 20 players claim to offer DNA Data Storage

Over 40% of these players are involved in offering technologies / services for coding and DNA writing (DNA synthesis), followed by those offering services for retrieval and DNA reading (29%). It is worth mentioning that 10 technology / service providers claim to have the required expertise to serve as one-stop-shops for all the DNA data storage steps.

Over 350 grants have been awarded to support research on DNA data storage, since 2016
Grants worth USD 517 million have been awarded to various organizations working in this domain during the period, 2016- 2021. Of these, 33% of the grants were awarded to support the research related to projects on DNA data storage, were / are being managed by NCI, followed by those managed by NIA (11%), NINDS (9%) and NIDDK (6%).

Over 900 patents have been filed / granted related to DNA data storage, since 2001
More than 50% of these patents were filed / granted in North America, followed by Europe (39%). In addition to the industry players, patents related to DNA data storage were also filed by academic institutes, such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and University of Arkansas.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown significantly at a CAGR of 32%
More than 55% of the agreements were established in 2020. Majority of these deals were product development and commercialization agreements (21%), acquisitions (17%), technology licensing deals (17%), and manufacturing agreements (13%).

Funding and investment in this domain have increased significantly, highlighting the growing demand for DNA data storage systems
Around USD 1 billion was raised by companies, across various funding rounds in 2020. Majority of the companies raised significant capital through venture capital financing (~USD 417 million). It is worth highlighting that over 50% of the funding instances were reported by companies headquartered in North America, followed by Europe.

North America is expected to capture over 55% of the DNA data storage market share by 2035 Within North America, US is likely to capture the maximum share. Further, in terms of step involved in DNA based data storage, the coding and DNA writing step is likely to capture the highest market share (86%).

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/dna-data-storage-market.html

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading industry players involved in offering services or technologies related to DNA data storage?

  • Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants for research on DNA data storage?

  • How has the intellectual property landscape of DNA data storage evolved over the years?

  • Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders offering services or technologies related to DNA data storage?

  • What is the trend of capital investments in the DNA data storage market?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the DNA data storage market has been analyzed across the following segments:

DNA Data Storage Steps

  • Coding and DNA Writing (DNA Synthesis)

  • DNA Storage

  • Retrieval and DNA Reading (DNA Sequencing)

Geographical Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on the technology / services offered, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

  • Agilent Technologies

  • ATUM

  • Codex DNA

  • Gattaca Technologies

  • GenScript

  • Illumina

  • Imagene

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Synbio Technologies

For additional details, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/dna-data-storage-market.html
or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market, 2021-2030

  2. Digital Solutions for Biomarkers Market, 2021-2030

  3. AI-based Drug Discovery Market, 2020-2030

CONTACT: Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis


