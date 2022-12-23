U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,828.81
    +6.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,087.25
    +59.76 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,452.82
    -23.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.05
    -1.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.73
    +2.24 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8800
    +0.5280 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,844.01
    +225.92 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.41
    -0.54 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

DNA Data Storage Market Report 2022: Ever-Growing Amount of Digital Data Fuels Sector

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Data Storage Market by Steps Involved in DNA Data Storage Process, DNA storage and retrieval and DNA reading and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and the likely evolution of this industry over the next fifteen years and an in-depth analysis of the technology and service providers that assist in DNA based data storage.

The ongoing technological advancements, rising popularity of social media, use of virtual platforms in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and digitalization of the various aspects in the modern world have led to the generation of colossal amount of digital data. In fact, the amount of digital data being produced has grown exponentially over the last few years and is likely to witness significant rise in the future as well. The reliable and secure storage and accessibility of such voluminous data require the solutions that are cost effective and have high storage capacity.

Currently, various silicon-based technologies and solutions are being used to store the data, which is already outpacing the world's available storage capacity. In order to deal with the capacity crunch, scientific community came up with the idea of leveraging the potential of genetic material, DNA for digital information storage. DNA, which consists of long chains of nucleotides can act as a stable medium of storing massive data.

Owing to its high density and extended biological life, a number of companies are exploring the potential of DNA as a sustainable option for digital data storage. In fact, in October 2020, several computing and biotech firms came together to form a coalition, called DNA Data Storage Alliance, with an aim to create and promote an interoperable storage ecosystem with manufactured DNA as a data storage medium.

DNA offers a reliable data storage solution with abundant capacity, which is way higher than other existing storage mediums. Notably, it is claimed that all of the world's data today could theoretically be stored in 1 kg of DNA. Moreover, DNA offers compelling advantages over silicon-based technologies, which facilitate the commercial usage of DNA as an effective data storage medium, especially when DNA synthesizing technology becomes cost-effective.

Presently, close to 30 companies / organizations claim to be actively providing technologies and services for DNA based data storage. In the recent past, various stakeholders in this domain have forged strategic alliances and / or acquired other players. Given the advantages of employing DNA as a data storage medium and the ongoing advancements in DNA synthesis methods, we are led to believe that DNA data storge will usher in a new paradigm for computing with little to no limitations on the volume of data that we can produce, store, and access.

Scope of the Report

  • A review of the DNA data storage technology / service providers.

  • Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in offering technologies and services related to DNA based data storage. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on technology / service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • An insightful competitiveness analysis, highlighting the capabilities of DNA data storage technology / service providers, based on supplier strength (considering a company's overall experience in the industry), and portfolio strength (which takes into account the DNA data storage steps, type of offering, method of DNA synthesis, method of DNA sequencing, subject specific agreements and funding instances).

  • An in-depth analysis of the grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to DNA data storage, between 2016-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section involved, type of recipient organization and emerging focus areas. In addition, it highlights the popular NIH departments, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations (in terms of number of grants awarded).

  • An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for DNA as a data storage medium, since 2001. The chapter highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across various parameters, such as patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading patent assignees and the leading players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted). In addition, it includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

  • An analysis of the recent collaborations that have been established in this domain, since 2016, covering acquisition, distribution, manufacturing, platform utilization, process development, product integration, research, product development and commercialization, technology licensing, service alliance and other relevant types of agreements.

  • An analysis of the key investments made in this domain, between 2015 and 2021 (till September), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, by companies engaged in the field of DNA data storage.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the DNA data storage market, over the next fifteen years. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2035.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading industry players involved in offering services or technologies related to DNA data storage?

  • Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants for DNA data storage?

  • How has the intellectual property landscape of DNA data storage evolved over the years?

  • Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders offering services or technologies related to DNA data storage?

  • What is the trend for capital investments in the DNA data storage market?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Players

  • Agilent Technologies

  • ATUM

  • Codex DNA

  • Gattaca Technologies

  • GenScript

  • Illumina

  • Imagene

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Synbio Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

5. COMPANY PROFILES

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11. MARKET FORECAST

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4am6m

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-data-storage-market-report-2022-ever-growing-amount-of-digital-data-fuels-sector-301709634.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surges 8.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Medical Properties (MPW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid Like the Plague and 2 to Buy Instead

    Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in Plug Power (PLUG): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Plug Power (PLUG) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway should generate more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Nearly half of it will come from three stocks.

  • 2 Dazzling Growth Stocks Down Over 60% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Next Bull Market

    The S&P 500 had its worst first half since 1970, the Nasdaq Composite suffered its sharpest decline in more than a decade, and both indexes have fallen into a bear market. For instance, cybersecurity leaders CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices fall 65% and 70%, respectively, but both companies have continued to report monster financial results. CrowdStrike provides 23 software modules that address several cybersecurity verticals, from endpoint security to threat intelligence.

  • Why a recession is ‘actually pretty positive for Tesla’: Analyst

    Canaccord Genuity Managing Director George Gianarikas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market’s reaction to Tesla stock, how investors are dealing with the stock following uncertainty, uncertainty around EV delivery, a recession, growth, and the outlook for sustained leadership within the EV space.

  • Tesla stock bull: The company is a sustainability 'behemoth'

    Tesla has found a steadfast bull.

  • Why Rivian Hit an All-Time Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public with a famously successful initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10, 2021, at a price of $78 per share. The company banked nearly $12 billion from the IPO, and the stock price took off from there, reaching well over $100 per share. Rivian had some encouraging things to say in its third-quarter report, but data from used car retailer CarMax yesterday has investors rethinking the near-term future for Rivian and other early-stage electric vehicle companies.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks for 2023

    Berkshire's portfolio features several high-quality companies, but these three stocks look particularly timely for the new year.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Why Shares of Lithium Americas Are Plunging Today

    While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both sliding lower today, shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) are outpacing the downward slide in the market writ large. Addressing the company's recent deal with Arena Minerals, an analyst from B. Riley seems to be unenthusiastic about the transaction, electing to keep the same price target and rating on the stock that he had prior to the announcement. As of 3:32 p.m. EST, shares of Lithium Americas are down 3.8%, recovering slightly from their earlier slide of 5.7%.

  • Why Chevron and Other Oil Stocks Popped Today

    $80 oil and sub-10 P/E prices make ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips stocks look attractive today.

  • 15 Biggest Dry Bulk Shipping Companies in 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest dry bulk shipping companies in 2022. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Dry Bulk Shipping Companies in 2022. If there is one sector that can truly be said to form the backbone of the modern day world, it is the […]

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.

  • 'The next global Lehman': Robert Kiyosaki just issued a dire warning about the current pension crisis, says 'fake money savers' will feel the most pain — he likes these 3 real assets

    This could put a dent in your retirement plans.

  • Is There An Opportunity With PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) 41% Undervaluation?

    How far off is PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Trading Hours for the Christmas Weekend.

    This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Is the Stock Market Closed Today?

  • Got $250? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy at Massive Discounts Before 2023

    Let's say you have $250 to spare after paying off your bills, clearing your high-interest debt, and saving enough for a rainy day: You can consider buying one share of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and almost two shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) right now. Shares of the cybersecurity specialist slipped nearly 20% as of this writing, and that has made the stock cheaper than before. More specifically, Palo Alto stock is now trading at less than 8 times sales, which is well below the price-to-sales ratio of nearly 12 that it was commanding last year.

  • Could This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Become the Next Enterprise Products Partners?

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is the gold standard for income-focused investors in the energy midstream space. Here's a look at whether Delek Logistics Partners has what it takes to become the next Enterprise Products Partners and deliver reliable distribution growth for the next decade and a half. What fueled Enterprise Products Partners' successful track record?

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 12%

    After three winning sessions in a row, the stock market fell on Thursday when the weekly jobless claims came in below the expectations. That data point indicated continued tightness in the labor market, but the Federal Reserve has been hoping to see signs of a moderate increase in unemployment, to indicate that the anti-inflationary rate increases are taking hold. Barring that evidence, the Fed is likely to continue raising rates and tightening monetary policy, increasing the risk of recession.