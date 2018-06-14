DNA Detectives Are Searching for Killers in Your Family Tree

Consumer genetic-testing services are wrestling with a new threat to users' privacy: detectives hauling a dragnet through their DNA.

In April, investigators arrested a suspect in the decades-old case of the Golden State Killer after sifting through online genetic data. The arrest has set off one of the most vigorous recent debates about privacy in the digital age.

A growing number of services say they can use a simple swab of a consumer's genetic material to find long-lost family members or detect early warning signs of disease--and millions of users have eagerly shared their samples. But there has been little public discussion of where that data is stored, how it will be used beyond its initial applications and who can access it.

To help track down the alleged Golden State Killer, investigators matched DNA from a crime scene to genetic data belonging to the suspect's relatives that was posted on an open-source genealogy website. Those methods have raised questions about how the growing and often public repository of consumers' most intimate data could be used by authorities."We all want a serial killer caught," said CeCe Moore, a genetic genealogist who often appears on television shows such as "Dr. Oz" and "Finding Your Roots." "But what other applications could it be used for that maybe we would not be so in favor of?"

Questions about how personal data should be handled and how it might be abused are being asked more often and more urgently. Inc. has been trying to reassure users that they have control over how their data is shared. Last month, a woman in Oregon said an Inc. Echo device recorded a private conversation and shared it with one of her husband's contacts. From payment apps to smart thermostats to personal digital assistants, software and devices are collecting more data about consumers than ever.

For online DNA services, the privacy issues have become entangled with guilt and innocence.

With more and more Americans logging on to genealogy websites, the services have become vast repositories of DNA--and a potential trove for law enforcement agencies attempting to resolve languishing investigations.

In some cases, investigators have combed through genetic material without informing the hosting companies. In the Golden State Killer case, police uploaded crime-scene data to GEDmatch.com to search for family members of the suspected murderer and rapist. Two hobbyists who run the site, a publicly searchable platform that lets users post raw genetic-data files to try to find distant relatives, said that the authorities never contacted them.

"Criminal court cases thus far have treated DNA data like a fingerprint," said Jennifer Lynch, a senior attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, adding that judges haven't found genetic information to be protected under the Fourth Amendment, which bars unreasonable search and seizure. "There are no meaningful protections. And we need them."

In criminal cases, DNA evidence is sometimes misused or misinterpreted. But the implications of such DNA dragnets could extend beyond murder cases. Following the California arrest, some members of the genealogy community raised the possibility that, for example, police might use genetic data pulled from the web to track down women who had illegal abortions, as they did in the case of an abandoned fetus in Georgia this year.

"The police are just going ahead and doing this without any oversight," said Debbie Kennett, a British genealogist who has authored several books on the subject. Kennett argues that users should have a right to determine how their DNA data is used.

Investigators say that despite the availability of much more genetic information online, tracking suspects using DNA is still costly and labor-intensive. In the Golden State probe--even in GEDmatch's database of a million people--the closest familial matches to the suspect were third cousins, said Paul Holes, a cold-case detective who helped crack the case.

"That is a . huge undertaking," Holes said. "It took us four months of genealogy work to eventually find the two top people that fit our offender’s profile."

Holes said the amount of quality DNA needed to run the same tests many genealogy sites perform is often hard to come by when dealing with what is left behind at a crime scene. Such tests are also more extensive and expensive than those tests crime labs perform. Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia-based forensic DNA company, told Bloomberg that it charges law enforcement officers about $5,000 to run such a test.

