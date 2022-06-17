U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,504.59
    +177.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

The DNA Extraction Kit Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2027. Growth Driven by Increasing Genomics & Regenerative Medicine Projects – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The DNA extraction kit market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, DNA extraction kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Kits for extracting RNA and DNA are in high demand. The DNA from the samples is used in PCR, genome sequencing, and cloning. As the need for this application develops, the market for DNA Extraction kits will grow as well. The increased scope of applications has largely increased the usage of DNA extraction kits. More R&D in the fields of biologics, molecular science, and genomics will further increase the use of DNA extraction kits.

DNA Extraction Kit Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

$2.1 BILLION (2027)

CAGR (REVENUE)

7.7% (2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST PERIOD

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product Type, Application, Sample Type, End-User

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

FASTEST GROWING REGION

North America

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Availability of Next-Generation DNA Extraction Kits

Vendors have made tremendous progress in developing DNA extraction kits that are more reliable, easier to implement, faster, cheaper, and have higher yields. Recent techniques are more reliable and efficient and have facilitated advances in the knowledge of the human genome. These techniques have also played an important role in the emergence of various scientific disciplines, such as gene editing and personalized medicine.

Key Highlights

  • The global DNA extraction kits market would realize an absolute growth of over 56.4% in terms of revenue between the forecast period of 2021 and 2027.

  • The cell-free DNA segment dominates the global DNA extraction kits market, accounting for a share of 46.4%, followed by the genomic DNA and others with 44.5% and 8.8% shares, respectively in 2021.

  • Product approval and next-generation product launches, coupled with R&D activities, help vendors expand their footprint, drive market growth, and maintain their position in the global DNA extraction kits market.

  • The DNA extraction can be done through different samples, which comprise blood, tissue & FFPE, cells, and other samples. In the global DNA extraction kits market, the blood, tissue & FFPE segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, followed by the cells and others, respectively.

  • The global DNA extraction kits market is segmented into PCR, cloning, sequencing, and others. The retroviral segment accounted for a major share of 51.9% and others with 48% in 2021

  • It is estimated that 80% of rare diseases are genetic. Therefore, genome sequencing-based diagnosis offers a promising alternative for rare-disease management. The number of rare diseases is around 7,000, and most of them are usually chronically debilitating or even life-threatening. Genomics is driving a fundamental shift in rare disease diagnosis, from symptom analysis to molecular etiology assessment, and hence will drive the demand for DNA extraction kits.

  • The global DNA extractions kits market is segmented into healthcare facilities, research institutes, pharma & biotech companies, and others. The healthcare facilities segment dominated the global DNA extraction kits market with a share of 47.36% in 2021, followed by research institutes with 30.21%, pharma & biotech companies with 13.77%, and others with 8.65%.

DNA Extraction Kits Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Cell-free DNA

  • Genomic DNA

  • others

Application

  • PCR

  • Sequencing

  • Cloning

  • Others

Sample Type

  • Blood

  • Tissue & FFPE

  • Cells

  • others

End-User

  • Healthcare Facilities

  • Research Institutes

  • Pharma & Biotech Companies

  • others

Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

What are the Strategies Adopted by Vendors in the DNA Extraction Kits Market?

Global players focus on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolios to remain competitive in the market. They invest extensively in R&D activities. New product approvals and launches coupled with R&D activities assist vendors in expanding their presence, enhancing market growth, and sustaining their market positions in the global market. Vendors focus on launching innovative products to penetrate and tap the huge growth potential prevailing in the market. Players, especially giant players, are focused on pursuing organic growth strategies, such as product innovations and merging with emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance their product portfolios, and improve expertise in the market.

Key Vendors

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche

  • Promega

  • QIAGEN

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 1st BASE

  • 3B BlackBio Biotech India

  • BioChain Institute

  • Bioneer

  • BLIRT

  • Canvax

  • Cell Projects

  • Covaris

  • Cytiva

  • Fivephoton Biochemicals

  • Galenvs Sciences

  • Geneaid Biotech

  • IBI Scientific

  • INVITEK Molecular

  • LabTurbo

  • Lexogen

  • LGC Biosearch Technologies

  • Lucigen

  • MagGenome

  • Merck

  • MP BIOMEDICALS

  • New England Biolabs

  • Omega Bio-tek

  • PCR Biosystems

  • PerkinElmer

  • Primerdesign

  • Takara Bio

  • Vivantis Technologies

  • Xi'an Tianlong Science and Technology

  • Zymo Research

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the everything bubble is over. It’s a paradigm shift away from a ‘silly’ artificial economic world

    “We are exiting that regime, and it’s going to be bumpy,” said the famous Fed watcher Mohamed El-Erian of the world where central banks let the money flow.

  • History says the next bull market is just months away, and it could carry the S&P 500 to the 6,000 level, according to Bank of America

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

    AMD and Nvidia have been swallowed up in the bear market, with each stock declining at least 50%. Here's how to trade them now.

  • AstraZeneca weighs bid for Mereo, Carnival Cruises partners with MGM, Devon Energy stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including the demand destruction seen in energy markets as rising gas prices have more people opting to work from home than commuting.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • Stock market slump leaves ‘no place to hide,’ strategist says

    Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn and Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about this week's volatile market losses, which sectors investors should look into to ford recession concerns, blockchain technology across industries, and recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • In Prevalence of Selling, This Is a Market Rout Without Equal

    (Bloomberg) -- You can look but you won’t find a stretch of futility as pervasive as the one that is landing on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid-19 PandemicEven in the long and storied hist

  • Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk sued by dogecoin investor for $258 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan explains a lawsuit levied against Tesla, SpaceX, and Elon Musk alleging dogecoin scheme.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Bonds haven’t protected you from the bear market in stocks. But this one asset class could have

    Would you be interested in an asset class that produces long-term returns that are nearly as good as the stock market but is as uncorrelated with the stock market as bonds are? Residential real estate, in contrast, not only resisted stocks’ decline but actually gained in value.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Insiders Pull the Trigger on These 2 Controversial Stocks; What They Know That We Don’t?

    What to make of the markets today? The week started with the S&P 500 officially falling into bear territory, and on Wednesday the Federal Reserve made its most aggressive rate hike in almost 30 years – 75 basis points, or 0.75% – indicating that inflation, which is running at 8.6% annualized, is now Economic Enemy #1, even at the risk of recession. It’s definitely not an environment to encourage investments. But there are stocks out there that are worth a second look, if investors know which sig

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Why Biden has been silent on the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's silence on the stock market.

  • Crypto Suffers Another Blow: Babel Finance Freezes Withdrawals

    The crypto firm suspends withdrawals and redemptions in latest shock to the crypto sector, leaving investors to ask 'who's next?'