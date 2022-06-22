U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.25
    -64.50 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,081.00
    -444.00 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,354.00
    -223.25 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,663.90
    -29.50 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.52
    -5.00 (-4.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -10.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.46 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.40
    +0.37 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1890
    -0.4680 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,266.40
    -1,041.29 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.52
    -8.55 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.71
    -91.34 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

The DNA Extraction Kit market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The center of the genomic revolution is DNA and the IT infrastructure to use it. The impacts are large in the healthcare segment. The recent advancements faster cancer detection, potentially saving thousands of lives globally.

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Extraction Kit Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288138/?utm_source=GNW
Genomic innovations based on DNA have evolved from gene editing to anti-cancer drugs. DNA is widely used as an initial sample for various diagnostics and research purposes. The extraction of DNA is a complex process. After the post introduction of DNA extraction kits, the process is simplified and can be carried out efficiently. The DNA extracted is primarily used to study the genetic cause of the disease, carry out forensic sciences, develop drugs, personalized medicines, paternity tests, and genome sequencing. Genomic advancements are playing a huge role in agricultural biology. They are a significant contributor to plant breeding technology, research like reducing the cost of crop production, and more.

One of the significant benefits is that the RNA/DNA extraction kits are available in various product types for multiple samples. The DNA extraction kit for microbial DNA extractions like Virus, Bacteria. DNA extraction kit for a tissue sample, DNA extraction kit for forensic DNA, Cell-Free DNA extraction kits, and more. This broader portfolio is increasing the end-users count for the DNA extraction kit market.

Technological Advancements are likely to drive the RNA/DNA Extraction Kit Market Growth

The demand for RNA/DNA extraction kits is increasing due to their usage of its applications. The DNA extracted is used in PCR, Genome sequencing, Cloning, and other applications. Increasing demand for this application will drive the demand for DNA Extraction kit market growth. Technological advancements like the introduction of next-generation DNA Extraction kits help the user to isolate the genomic DNA from a range of samples using optimized protocols. This helps the user to obtain high-quality DNA from even specialized samples. This is widely adopted by the researchers to work on multiple samples for the research purpose.

The usage of NGS is increasing in cancer research and personalized treatments. DNA extraction is seen as one of the basic and important steps in NGS library preparation. Increasing demand for personalized medicine, CAR-T therapies, Gene Therapies other regenerative medicines are largely accelerating the usage of DNA extraction kits in the market. In addition, the presence of several research institutes and standalone genomic labs in the developed countries like the US, The UK, Germany are largely involved in the genetic research, genome sequencing, studying genetic characteristics especially the diseased genes in cancer, neurological disorder segments, and other rare genetic diseases are largely driving the usage of the DNA isolation kits in the market.

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market. The focus was on the RNA Extraction kits, this reduced the usage of DNA extraction kits and not many products were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many genomic research centers were focused to sequence the COVID-19 variants and working for the vaccines. This largely diverted the genomic researchers to shift towards the COVID-19 samples, this largely reduced the DNA-based research or postponed and expected to regain post-COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Geographic Segmentation

North America dominated the DNA extraction kit market share. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate with a CAGR of over 9% in the DNA extraction market. The increasing investments in genome sequencing, increasing adoption of genetic testing-based diagnostics for rare diseases, oncology, and higher adoption of personalized medicines are largely driving the North America Market.

• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa

THIS RESEARCH REPORT INCLUDE A DETAILED SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS BY:
• Product Type
• Application
• Sample Type
• End-User
• Geography

DNA Extraction Kit Market Segmentation Analysis

End-user: The health care facilities having in-house laboratories dominate the end-user segment. The number of samples tested for various genetic diseases, oncology is largely driving the healthcare segment to use the DNA extraction kit.

Sample Type: Blood, Tissue & FFPE samples dominated the sample type segment in the market. Blood, and tissue-based samples are largely used in the diagnostic segment in the market. FFPE samples which are preserved for the biopsy, experimental research, diagnostic, and drug development are large volume of samples that uses the DNA extraction process. These are major contributors to the DNA extraction kit market by sample type in the market.

Product Type: The cell-free DNA accounted for the major part of the product type. However, the genomic DNA segment is growing fast due to increased investments in genomic research and personalized medicines in the market. The Genomic DNA segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% in the market.

Applications: PCR application is dominating the applications segment as PCR is a gold standard method to extract the DNA for various study purposes and diagnostics. The sequencing application is increasing significantly as there are technological advancements focused on genomic diagnostics.

Key Vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Promega
• QIAGEN
• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors
• 1st BASE
• 3B BlackBio Biotech India
• BioChain Institute
• Bioneer
• BLIRT
• Canvax
• Cell Projects
• Covaris
• Cytiva
• Fivephoton Biochemicals
• Galenvs Sciences
• Geneaid Biotech
• IBI Scientific
• INVITEK Molecular
• LabTurbo
• Lexogen
• LGC Biosearch Technologies
• Lucigen
• MagGenome
• Merck
• MP BIOMEDICALS
• New England Biolabs
• Omega Bio-tek
• PCR Biosystems
• PerkinElmer
• Primerdesign
• Takara Bio
• Vivantis Technologies
• Xi’an Tianlong Science and Technology
• Zymo Research

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What will be the size of the global RNA/DNA extraction kit market by 2027?
2. Who are the key players in the DNA extraction kit industry?
3. Which region holds the highest share in the global RNA/DNA extraction kit market?
4. What are the latest trends in the market?
5. Which factors are influencing the DNA extraction kit market growth?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288138/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil slumps by more than $5 as Biden expected to cut U.S. fuel cost

    Oil prices tumbled by more than $6 a barrel on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers in the latest episode to aggravate relations between the White House and the U.S. oil industry. Brent crude futures were down $5.10, or 4.5%, to $109.55 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down $5.37, or 5.9%, at $104.15 as of 0800 GMT. Biden on Wednesday is expected to call for temporarily suspending the 18.4 cents per gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source said, as the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation.

  • Exclusive: Inside the hangar at the centre of the $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Russian Oil Is Reaching More Corners of China’s Refining Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Cheap Russian oil is finding its way into more corners of China’s refining industry, with buyers from coastal and inland regions snapping up cargoes that the US and Europe can’t touch. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed t

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • Brain wave-scanning helmet developed by scientists to help Chinese censors better detect porn

    Chinese scientists have reportedly developed and tested a device that aims to help online censors better police pornography in the country. Researchers at Beijing Jiaotong University in China created a helmet that can track the brain waves of its wearers. In China, where watching porn is illegal, the government employs mostly women as so-called porn appraisers, or “jian huang shi,” who screen online photo and video content.

  • Germany Prepares to Trigger Next Stage of Emergency Gas Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing to trigger the next stage of its emergency gas plan, a decision that may mean passing along higher prices to industry and households.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyDeliberation

  • Volkswagen CEO Diess Warns Car Plants Are at Risk From Energy Supply Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess warned that the shift away from Russian energy isn’t happening fast enough to shield the German carmaker from a sudden stop in natural-gas deliveries.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgag

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • Bitcoin Tumble Sends Thai Tech Stock From First to Last in World

    (Bloomberg) -- Just two months ago Jasmine Technology Solution Pcl’s shares were riding high atop the global communications equipment sector after a huge boom catalyzed by the Thai firm’s plan to embrace Bitcoin mining.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortg

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Biden Escalates War of Words With Big Oil Ahead of Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden reiterated his ire toward oil industry officials, verbally sparring with Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth just days before administration officials and oil executives are set to discuss how to bring down gasoline prices. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubb

  • Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output. "As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower," the Japanese company said. Toyota and other car makers continue to struggle with supply-chain disruptions and component shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic including those resulting from recent lockdowns in China.

  • Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty

    Piedmont Lithium Inc's first steps toward securing lithium supplies will be in Quebec or Ghana, not the United States, as an intensifying North Carolina regulatory review delays the miner's goal of anchoring America's electric vehicle battery renaissance. The delay has forced Piedmont to expand its strategy beyond its proposed North Carolina mine - a project it has touted as the best way to help secure American energy independence, but one that now faces a regulatory quagmire - and fund mines abroad. "We think two of our projects will happen faster than our Carolina Lithium project: Quebec and Ghana," said Chief Executive Keith Phillips.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Boeing expects supply chain problems to last through most of 2023

    DOHA (Reuters) -Boeing expects supply chain problems to persist almost until the end of 2023, led by labour shortages at mid-tier and smaller suppliers, partly due to the faster-than-expected return of demand, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Boeing said last month that production of its 737 aircraft had been slowed by shortages of a single type of wiring connector, while some of its airline customers had been forced to cancel flights due to a lack of staff in the post-pandemic recovery. "The shift from demand to now supply issues ... is remarkable, the speed with which it happened," Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

  • Advanced new model of Earth’s tectonic plates to improve global quake and volcano threat prediction

    ‘Biggest changes to the plate model have been in western North America’

  • Cobalt Gets Cheaper as China’s Buyers Hit by Battery Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Cobalt prices are crashing back to earth as sellers offer increasingly steep concessions to Chinese buyers who have turned cold on the battery metal as demand slumps in electric vehicles and smartphones.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortga

  • Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

    While oil markets remain very tight, natural gas markets are now making headlines due to surging power demand and continued supply disruptions

  • Chinese researchers build ‘mind reading’ device that detects when men watch porn

    Pornography is illegal in China, and the artificial intelligence used to detect it can sometimes make errors