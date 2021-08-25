U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

DNA Forensic Solution Market - Expected to grow by USD 3.35 billion with CAGR of 15.02% | Evolving Opportunities with IDEMIA and DNA Solutions Inc. | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled DNA Forensic Solution Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled DNA Forensic Solution Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The DNA forensic solution market has the potential to grow by USD 3.35 billion during 2021-2025. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.02%.

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis- Get a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "DNA Forensic Solution Market Analysis Report by Application (Law enforcement, Biodefence, Healthcare, and Physical security) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/dna-forensic-solution-market-industry-analysis

The DNA forensic solution market is driven by the rising need to curb growing instances of terrorist attacks. In addition, growing innovation in technologies for investigation and investments by vendors in R&D are anticipated to boost the growth of the DNA Forensic Solution Market. However, threat to privacy, the high cost of technologies used for DNA analysis, and strong competition from inexpensive non-DNA technologies may hamper the market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major DNA Forensic Solution Companies:

  • IDEMIA

  • DNA Solutions Inc.

  • M2SYS Technology

  • M Vac Systems Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • General Electric Co.

  • Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

DNA Forensic Solution Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Law enforcement - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Biodefence - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Physical security - size and forecast 2020-2025

DNA Forensic Solution Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Fog Computing Market Report-The fog computing market has the potential to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 58.53%. Download a free sample report now!

Cloud Security Solutions Market Report- The cloud security solutions market has the potential to grow by USD 9.57 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.91%. Download a free sample report now!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-forensic-solution-market---expected-to-grow-by-usd-3-35-billion-with-cagr-of-15-02--evolving-opportunities-with-idemia-and-dna-solutions-inc--technavio-301361714.html

SOURCE Technavio

