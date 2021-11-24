DNA Forensics Technology Market Size & Share Revenue to Register USD 6000 Million Growth, at 19% CAGR By 2026: Facts & Factors

[197+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global DNA Forensics Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 30100 Million in 2020 to reach USD 6000 Million by 2026, at 19% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Agilent Technologies, Inc., EasyDNA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., LGC Limited and Others.

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "DNA Forensics Market By Source (Hair, Blood, Bones, and Others), By Technique (Short Tandem Repeats (STR) Analysis, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP)), By Application (Healthcare, Biodefense, Law Enforcement, and Others), And Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global DNA Forensics Market size & share expected to reach to USD 6000 Million by 2026 from USD 30100 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What is DNA Forensics Technology? Report Overview & Coverage:

The application of technology and genetics-related DNA knowledge in legal settings is referred to as DNA Forensics. There are huge DNA databases created in order to track, identify, and prosecute criminals. In DNA forensics, the genetic materials are scrutinized in criminal cases, human identification, and healthcare research. This study helps differentiate individuals on the basis of their genomes. The DNA samples are generally obtained from sources such as blood, saliva, semen, etc. Growing criminal cases and demand for human protection against violence are driving the DNA forensics market.

Industry Major Market Players

Agilent Technologies Inc.

EasyDNA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

LGC Limited

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Promega Corporation

Market Growth Drivers

Growing cases of crimes will boost the market trends over the forecast timeline

Escalating the need for implementing DNA forensics services across the globe as a result of rising in terrorist activities is predicted to accelerate the growth of the DNA forensic industry over the forecast timespan. For instance, many developed & emerging economies are facing security threats and this has forced the respective governments to concentrate on shielding the countries as well as invigilating against acts of terrorism. Apart from this, DNA forensics assists the authorities to detect criminals and help in recognizing the victims of dreadful terrorist attacks.

In addition to this, escalating security concerns at both the international as well as national airports along with the growing rate of crimes like sexual assaults, terrorist intrusions, bomb attacks, kidnapping, and homicides will proliferate the growth of the market over the period from 2019 to 2027.

Apparently, the preference of using new equipment & systems for forensics due to technological breakthroughs in information technology will steer the scope of the business over the forecast period. In addition to this, the massive utilization of digital forensics by police officers & law enforcement agencies to recognize crimes will spur the market expansion over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, high prices of forensic devices & a dearth of experts in the DNA forensic domain or vertical will inhibit the DNA forensics market growth over the period of 2019 to 2027.

Global DNA Forensics Market: Report Scope

Global DNA Forensics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 30100 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 6000 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 19% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Agilent Technologies, Inc., EasyDNA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., LGC Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., and Others Segments Covered By Source, By Technique, By Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation

STR testing to dominate the forensic DNA testing types segment by 2027

The STR testing segment is predicted to garner revenue of nearly USD 3,400 million by 2027. Short tandem repeats or STRs are easier to examine than those with variable number tandem repeats. Moreover, the number of repeats at loci varies from one person to another and enables recognizing unique profiles in a systematic or ascending/ descending manner. This is likely to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast timeline.

Law enforcement segment to dominate the application landscape in terms of value

The law enforcement segment is predicted to accrue proceeds worth nearly USD 7,430 million by 2027. The growth of the segment is credited to constant efforts made by the government to generate a DNA database. Apart from this, the DNA identification act 1994 enacted by the U.S. administration assisted the FBI to create a national DNA database for resolving pending criminal suits. This, in turn, has led to the massive acceptance of DNA forensics in law enforcement agencies across the U.S., thereby further promoting segmental growth.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the overall regional market revenue share

The regional market growth is credited to the rise in the acceptance of DNA forensics by private firms as well as legal enforcement agencies. Moreover, the use of DNA forensics has now become prominent even in the healthcare sector in the region. The U.S. is slated to be the key regional revenue contributor over the forecast timeline.

DNA Forensics Market By Source (Hair, Blood, Bones, and Others), By Technique (Short Tandem Repeats (STR) Analysis, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP)), By Application (Healthcare, Biodefense, Law Enforcement, and Others), And Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

This report segments the DNA forensics market as follows:

Global DNA Forensics Market: By Source Segment Analysis

Hair

Blood

Bones

Others

Global DNA Forensics Market: By Technique Segment Analysis

Short Tandem Repeats (STR) Analysis

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP)

Global DNA Forensics Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Healthcare

Biodefense

Law Enforcement

Others

