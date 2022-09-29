ReportLinker

INTRODUCTION In 1973, a group of scientists reported that individual genes can be cloned and isolated by cleaving DNA enzymatically into DNA fragments. Over time, gene and DNA cloning has proved to be an important tool for researchers in their studies focused on genetics.

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, Type of Gene, Company Size, End-User Industry and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323407/?utm_source=GNW

The evolution of genetic engineering and cloning techniques has allowed for alterations in the genome of microorganisms, thereby enabling the production of substances having various research and therapeutic applications. Further, cloning can be used to produce gene therapies for the treatment of serious disease indications, such as cystic fibrosis, cancer, AIDS and others. It is interesting to note that gene cloning can be a potential solution to organ scarcity. It also plays an important role in synthesis of antibiotics, vitamins and hormones. Given the various applications of DNA and gene cloning, scientists have taken initiatives for constructing gene libraries having a collection of cloned DNA. However, the process of successful DNA cloning and gene cloning is associated with several challenges and complications, such as gene toxicity, requirement of a specific insert size or large vector, unstable DNA elements, and the presence of DNA secondary structures. In order to overcome these challenges and obtain a high-quality and stable finished product, the outsourcing of DNA and gene cloning is considered as a preferable option, among other alternatives, by companies engaged in DNA and gene cloning.



Currently, several players offer services for DNA and gene cloning. The DNA and gene cloning services market is highly fragmented, featuring presence of various start-ups, mid-sized firms and well-established players. These players offer a wide range of services for DNA and gene cloning with different types of cloning methods. Further, it is worth mentioning that extensive research is being conducted for DNA cloning technologies; this is evident from more than 6,900 research articles that have been published for DNA cloning technologies in the past few years. In addition, more than 35 global events have been organized to discuss about the recent trends related to DNA and gene cloning. Driven by the growing demand for gene therapies, and the introduction and adoption of novel and advanced DNA cloning technologies, the DNA and gene cloning services market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market – Distribution by Type of Service Offered (Gene Synthesis, Custom Cloning, Sub-cloning and Others), Type of Gene (Standard Gene, Complex Gene and Others), Company Size (Small, Mid-sized and Large), End-User Industry (Academic and R&D, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MENA): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the DNA and gene cloning services market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of DNA and gene cloning service providers.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of DNA and gene cloning service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), region of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In addition to this, the chapter also features information on type of service(s) offered (gene synthesis, custom cloning, sub-cloning and others), cloning method(s) used (Restriction Enzyme Based Cloning, PCR Cloning, Ligation Independent Cloning, TA Cloning, Blunt End Cloning, Seamless Cloning and Recombinational Cloning), type of gene(s) cloned (standard gene and complex gene), expression system(s) used (bacterial, mammalian, insect and yeast), cloning vector(s) used (plasmids, bacteriophages, bacterial artificial chromosomes, yeast artificial chromosomes and mammalian artificial chromosomes) and end-user industry (academic and R&D, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others).

An insightful benchmark analysis of the DNA and gene cloning service providers, located in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The analysis compares the service providers on the basis of various parameters, such as number of cloning method(s) used, number of expression system(s) used, number of cloning vector(s) used and number of end-user(s). It also highlights the top players in various geographies.

Elaborate profiles of the key players involved in providing services for DNA and gene cloning. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its service portfolio and recent developments with an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of patents related to DNA and gene cloning, filed / granted since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as patent type, publication year, application year, geographical location, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging focus area, type of applicant, leading players (on the basis of number of patents), leading assignees (on the basis of number of patents) and patent benchmarking. In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.

An analysis of more than 6,900 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on DNA and gene cloning, which have been published between 2017 and 2022, including analysis based on parameters, such as year of publication, type of cloning, key focus area, popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain), leading authors (in terms of number of articles published in this domain) and leading first authors (in terms of number of articles published in this domain).

An in-depth analysis of recent events (conferences / seminars / summits / trainings / webinars / workshops) related to DNA and gene cloning that were organized / planned. It features an analysis based on the year of occurrence of event, event platform, type of event, geographical distribution, emerging agendas / key focus areas, most active event speakers (in terms of number of events), seniority level of event speakers and geographical mapping of the upcoming events.

A case study on the DNA cloning kits developers, providing information and detailed analysis on kit components, number of reactions, type of cloning method used, type of fragment(s) cloned, cloning time, efficacy and kit shelf life. Further, it also includes a study on the DNA cloning reagents developers, along with a detailed analysis based on reagents’ unit size, concentration, components of reagents, exonuclease activity, product overhangs, heat inactivation temperature and storage temperature. In addition to this, the chapter concludes with the overview of geographical distribution of DNA cloning kits and reagents developers, along with DNA and gene cloning service providers.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and future potential associated with the DNA and gene cloning services market, over the coming 13 years. We have provided informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as [A] type of service offered (gene synthesis, custom cloning, sub-cloning and others), [B] type of gene (standard gene, complex gene and others), [C] company size (small, mid-sized and large), [D] end-user industry (academic and R&D, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others), [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MENA). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players offering DNA and gene cloning services?

Which global regions are considered as the hub of DNA cloning kit and reagent developers?

What is the relative competitiveness of different DNA and gene cloning service providers?

How has the intellectual property landscape in this field evolved over the years?

What is the focus of various publications related to DNA and gene cloning?

What is the key agenda of various global events / conferences related to DNA and gene cloning?

How is the current and future market opportunity, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the DNA and gene cloning services market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of DNA cloning with information on the methods of DNA cloning (Restriction Enzyme Based Cloning, PCR Cloning, Ligation Independent Cloning, TA Cloning, Blunt End Cloning, Seamless Cloning and Recombinational Cloning). Further, it includes details on the techniques used in DNA and gene cloning, types of genes cloned, different types of expression systems and cloning vectors used in DNA and gene cloning. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the applications, challenges associated and need for outsourcing DNA and gene cloning and factors that are likely to contribute to growth in this domain.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the current market landscape of DNA and gene cloning service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as information on their year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters, location of headquarters, company size and region of headquarters. In addition, the chapter features information on DNA and gene cloning services and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as information on the type of service(s) offered (gene synthesis, custom cloning, sub-cloning and others), type of cloning method(s) employed (Restriction Enzyme Based Cloning, PCR Cloning, Ligation Independent Cloning, TA Cloning, Blunt End Cloning, Seamless Cloning and Recombinational Cloning), type of gene(s) cloned (standard gene and complex gene), type of expression system(s) used (bacterial, mammalian, insect and yeast), type of cloning vector(s) used (plasmids, bacteriophages, bacterial artificial chromosomes, yeast artificial chromosomes and mammalian artificial chromosomes) and end user industry (academic and R&D, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others).



Chapter 5 presents an insightful benchmark analysis of the DNA and gene cloning service providers, located in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The analysis compares the service providers on the basis of various parameters, such as number of cloning method(s) employed, number of expression system(s) used, number of cloning vector(s) used and number of end-user(s). In the chapter, the top stakeholders in each geography have been plotted on a spider web for their respective capabilities.



Chapter 6 features elaborate profiles of the key players involved in providing services for DNA and gene cloning. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its service portfolio and recent developments with an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 consists of an analysis of patents related to DNA and gene cloning, filed / granted since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as patent type, publication year, application year, geographical location, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging focus area, type of applicant, leading players (on the basis of number of patents), leading assignees (on the basis of number of patents) and patent benchmarking. In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.



Chapter 8 provides a detailed review of more than 6,900 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on DNA and gene cloning, which have been published between 2017 and 2022, including analysis based on parameters, such as year of publication, type of cloning, key focus area, popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain), leading authors (in terms of number of articles published in this domain) and leading first authors (in terms of number of articles published in this domain).



Chapter 9 provides an analysis of recent events (conferences / seminars / summits / trainings / webinars / workshops) related to DNA and gene cloning that were organized / planned to be organized. It features an analysis based on the year of occurrence of event, event platform, type of event, geographical distribution, emerging agendas / key focus areas, most active event speakers (in terms of number of events), seniority level of event speakers and geographical mapping of the upcoming events.



Chapter 10 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the DNA and gene cloning services market till the year 2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of service offered (gene synthesis, custom cloning, sub-cloning and others), [B] type of gene (standard gene, complex gene and others), [C] company size (small, mid-sized and large), [D] end user industry (academic and R&D, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others), [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MENA).



Chapter 11 presents a case study of the DNA cloning kits developers. The chapter features information and detailed analysis on kit components, number of reactions, type of cloning method used, type of fragment(s) cloned, cloning time, efficacy and kit shelf life. Further, it also includes the study of the DNA cloning reagents developers, with detailed analysis on reagents’ unit size, concentration, components of reagents, exonuclease activity, product overhangs, heat inactivation temperature and storage temperature. In addition to this, the chapter concludes with the overview of geographical distribution of DNA cloning kits and reagents developers, along with DNA and gene cloning service providers.



Chapter 12 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 13 provides the transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in providing services of DNA and gene cloning.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, that provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323407/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



