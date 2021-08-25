U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

DNA Microarray Market to Register $ 2.61 bn growth during 2021-2025 with Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., and Arrayit Corp. as Emerging Dominant Players|Technavio

·3 min read

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

DNA microarray market will have Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., and Arrayit Corp. as major participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DNA microarray market is expected to grow by USD 2.61 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the DNA microarray market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the DNA microarray market is expected to have neutral & at par growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled DNA Microarray Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on DNA Microarray Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:

DNA Sequencing Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

RNA and DNA Extraction Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Major Three DNA Microarray Market Participants:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

The company offers gene expression microarrays that include whole transcriptome gene expression for almost 30 different species.

Applied Microarrays Inc.

The company offers DNA microarrays on glass, plastic, and semiconductors.

Arrayit Corp.

The company offers DNA microarrays named as SpotBot Titan DNA Microarray Arrayers.

Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/dna-microarray-market-industry-analysis

DNA Microarray Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

DNA microarray market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    o Consumables
    o Instruments

  • Application
    o Gene Expression
    o Disease Diagnosis And Drug Development
    o Others

  • Geography
    o North America
    o Europe
    o Asia
    o ROW

The DNA microarray market is driven by advances in technology. In addition, other factors such as the growing importance of DNA microarrays in therapeutics, and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to trigger the DNA microarray market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12.00% during the forecast period.

Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of DNA microarray market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70836

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-microarray-market-to-register--2-61-bn-growth-during-2021-2025-with-agilent-technologies-inc-applied-microarrays-inc-and-arrayit-corp-as-emerging-dominant-playerstechnavio-301361882.html

SOURCE Technavio

