U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,560.75
    +25.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,281.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,167.75
    +173.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.00
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    +0.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6390
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,305.64
    -54.78 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.91
    -2.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

DNA Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2021: DNA’s total revenues, EBITDA and operating result improved in 2021, 5G population coverage almost doubled

DNA Oyj
·8 min read

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 FEBRUARY 2022, 8:30 AM EET

This is a summary DNA’s Financial Statements Bulletin 2021. The complete report is attached to this release and also available at corporate.dna.fi/general-financial-information.

Summary

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

Due to delisting of DNA’s share from Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 February 2020, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. DNA is still subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095) listed in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

July–December 2021

  • Total revenues increased 1% and amounted to EUR 480 million (476).

  • Mobile revenues increased 3% and amounted to EUR 284 million (276).

  • EBITDA increased 3% and was EUR 175 million (171).

  • Operating result decreased 3% and was EUR 74 million (76).

  • Average revenue per user (ARPU)1) for mobile communications increased 2% and was EUR 17.1 (16.7).

January–December 2021

  • Total revenues increased 3% and amounted to EUR 956 million (932).

  • Mobile revenues increased 2% and amounted to EUR 565 million (552).

  • EBITDA increased 8% and was EUR 359 million (333).

  • Operating result increased 2% and was EUR 154 million (151).

  • Average revenue per user (ARPU)1) for mobile communications increased 2% and was EUR 17.1 (16.8).

  • The number of mobile subscriptions2) increased and was 2,699,000 (2,694,000).

  • The number of fixed subscriptions3) decreased to 892,000 (900,000).

    • The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 19,000.

Key figures

The calculation method of the key figures presented in this table differs from that of DNA’s previous key figures. The figures in this table are presented the same way as the figures published by DNA’s parent company Telenor ASA. The main changes concern the reclassification of spectrum acquisitions from intangible assets to right-of-use assets and the corresponding reclassification of spectrum license liabilities from non-interest-bearing to interest-bearing borrowings, which has an impact on the presentation of net debt and cash flows. In addition, some receivables have been reclassified from non-current to current items, and certain items reclassified from current to non-current receivables. Figures for the reference periods have been adjusted accordingly.

EUR million

7–12/2021

7–12/2020

Change, %

1–12/2021

1–12/2020

Change, %

Total revenues 4)

480

476

1

956

932

3

EBITDA 4) 5)

175

171

3

359

333

8

% of total revenues

37

36

38

36

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

102

96

204

181

Operating result

74

76

–3

154

151

2

% of total revenues

15

16

16

16

Net result before tax

70

72

–2

147

143

3

Net result for the period

58

59

–2

118

115

3

Return on investment (ROI), %

12

12

12

12

Return on equity (ROE), %

15

18

17

19

Capital expenditure 6)

119

250

–53

191

308

–38

Cash flow after investing activities

102

69

47

174

105

65

Net debt

492

619

–21

492

619

–21

Net debt/EBITDA

1.4

1.8

1.4

1.9

Net gearing, %

64

94

64

94

Equity ratio, %

47

41

47

41

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, EUR

0.44

0.45

0.89

0.87

Personnel at the end of period

1,604

1,609

0

1,604

1,609

0



***

CEO’s review

Having taken the helm of DNA last autumn, I am happy to have the opportunity to discuss positive and stable growth figures for the whole of 2021. The positive development also signals the critical role DNA plays in the Finnish society as a service provider and enabler of success. The prolonged pandemic has underpinned the importance of our role in a society, which would have come to a halt without secure modern network connections and cloud- based communications solutions.

Our total revenues increased by 3% and amounted to EUR 956 million (932) in 2021. Our mobile revenues were also up by 2% and amounted to EUR 565 million (552). DNA’s EBITDA developed well in 2021, growing 8% to EUR 359 million (333). Our operating result also increased and amounted to EUR 154 million (151), up 2% from 2020.

Our mobile communication subscription base increased by 5,000. At the same time, our average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to EUR 17.1 (16.8). The total number of fixed subscriptions decreased by 9,000. While the number of fixed voice and TV subscriptions decreased, the number of fixed broadband subscription grew by 19,000. As a result of the growth, we announced in May that DNA had become the leader of the fixed-network broadband market, and the lead has since increased7).

Sales of 5G subscriptions gained clear momentum during 2021. This was reflected in the sales of 5G phones, which increased four-fold. This development was driven by the quick construction of our 5G network, which reached approximately 3.5 million Finns at the end of the year. This means that the population coverage almost doubled within a space of a year. DNA’s mobile subscription achieved the highest average mobile download speed measured by Omnitele8) in twelve cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the Turku region, and the Tampere region in October– November 2021.

Due to the long-running exceptional circumstances and our responsibility for critical functions in the society, we have developed our own operations further, which is also reflected in our financial success. However, the positive development we have experienced during the exceptional circumstances is not limited to our key figures – we also run our business in a more responsible way, have enhanced our customer experience and are an even more flexible employer. A business cannot succeed without its personnel; individuals who have the skills, motivation, and ability to create value for customers. With skilled personnel, we can maintain our high level of customer satisfaction now and in the future, which will have a positive impact on our sales, total revenues, and operating result.

With the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant towards the end of 2021, most of our personnel went back to full remote working mode. While this is an unfortunate situation, year 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of DNA’s flexible method of working. With such long-running experience in remote working, DNA is well placed to run its business as usual during these exceptional circumstances. Furthermore, we want to demonstrate that a flexible working method makes sense also during more normal times. At DNA, employees will be able to choose freely where and how they will work – now and in the future.

Jussi Tolvanen
CEO

***

1) ARPU = Monthly mobile revenues (company’s subscriptions) and traffic revenues + interconnection / average number of subscriptions
2) Postpaid, prepaid, mobile home phone (“Luuri”) and mobile broadband subscriptions.
3) Voice, broadband, pay-TV and DNA TV subscriptions.
4) Total revenues and EBITDA before other income and expenses differ from those previously reported for 2020 due to the transition to Telenor's reporting method. This is a classification difference of EUR 2 million in the whole of 2020.
5) DNA reassessed the duration of short-term leases in the autumn of 2020 based on the new owner and new long-term forecast. The effect of the reassessment on EBITDA was EUR 4 million in 7–12/2021 and EUR 15 million in the whole of 2021.
6) Capex no longer includes frequency payments. In the future, DNA reports the acquisition cost of a new frequency as an investment at the time of acquisition.
7) Source: Fixed broadband subscriptions reported in the interim reports of the largest broadband operators in Finland, Q1/2021 (DNA: 591,000, Elisa 567,000 and Telia 470,000) and Q3/2021 (DNA: 601,000, Elisa: 562,000 and Telia 472,000).
8) Source: Omnitele’s study on data transfer speeds in mobile networks, 11/2021. The study was carried out in the following twelve cities in Finland: Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Turku, Naantali, Raisio, Kaarina, Tampere, Pirkkala, Nokia, Ylöjärvi and Kangasala. DNA’s mobile subscription reached the highest average download speed in all of them. The results are presented as averages for each area. The data transfer speeds and ranking of the operators varied between locations within each area. The study was carried out with the operators’ fastest 5G consumer subscriptions and smartphones with 5G. The full report (in Finnish) is available at: https://www.dna.fi/documents/753910/5166098/mobiiliverkkojen_tiedonsiirtonopeuksien_vertailu+2021.pdf/a0ecaf02-b0d0-75a9-e234-c339de7f19d2

***

Additional information:
Jussi Tolvanen, CEO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1000, jussi.tolvanen@dna.fi
Maria Strömberg, CFO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 3270, maria.stromberg@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

***

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2021, our total revenue was EUR 956 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About AbbVie Inc (ABBV)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the […]

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • GM stock lower after reporting Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports quarterly earnings for GM as the company pivots to produce more electric vehicles.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Why UPS Stock Soared Today

    Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) surged 14% on Tuesday after the logistics leader delivered strong fourth-quarter results. The gains were fueled by an 11.3% increase in average revenue per piece, reflecting CEO Carol Tomé's emphasis on higher-priced shipping services. Since that time, she's focused UPS on its most profitable business lines, even if it's meant sacrificing shipping volumes.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]