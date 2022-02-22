U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

DNA Repair Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Profiles of Leading Market Players, including AbbVie, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Sanofi

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Repair Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides an in-depth examination of the healthcare industry, with a particular emphasis on global market trend analysis. The report's goal is to provide an overview of the market for DNA repair drugs, as well as market segmentation by type, application and geography. During the forecast period, the market for DNA repair drugs is expected to grow rapidly.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in the DNA repair drug market, as well as key market trends and opportunities.

The Report Includes

  • 20 data tables and 20 additional tables

  • A brief general outlook of the global markets for DNA repair drugs within the biotech industry

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Discussion of major factors driving the growth of global DNA repair drugs market, industry structure, regulatory scenario and penetration of technologies within the marketplace

  • Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, federal regulations and opportunity assessment of next generation technologies anticipated to drive the progress of this market

  • Evaluation of current market size and revenue forecast for DNA repair drugs in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application and region

  • Assessment of new developments relate to DNA research and type classification, their improvement techniques, focused scene investigation and patterns of advancements

  • Insight into the R&D spendings in the pharmaceutical industry, approval of new drugs, projected revenues and cost analyses

  • Emphasis on the SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impairs on DNA repair and inhibits

  • Profile descriptions of the leading market players, including AbbVie, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Sanofi


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • DNA Damage

  • Sources of DNA Damage

  • DNA Repair Mechanism

  • Base Excision Repair and Nucleotide Excision Repair

  • Repair of Double-Strand Breaks

  • Nucleotide Excision Repair

  • Mismatch Repair

  • Homologous Recombination (HR)

  • Non-Homologous End Joining (NHEJ)

  • Alternative End Joining

  • Targets for Cancer Therapy

  • DNA Damage Response for Cancer Chemotherapy

  • Targeting PARP-1

  • Targeting APE 1

  • Targeting XRCC 1

  • Targeting DNA-PKcs

  • Targeting Ligases

  • Targeting PI-3 kinase

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors

  • Structure and Function of PARP Inhibitors

  • Use of PARP Inhibitors in Treatment

  • FDA-approved PARP Inhibitors for Use in Cancer Treatment

  • PARP Inhibitors in Clinical Trials

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Ovarian Cancer

  • Epidemiology of Ovarian Cancer

  • Risk Factors for Ovarian Cancer

  • Breast Cancer

  • Risk Factors for Breast Cancer

  • Signs and Symptoms

  • Treatment

  • Challenges

  • Global Impact

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 R&D in the Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Healthcare Expenditures

  • Continued Emphasis on R&D Activities

  • Trends in the Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Factors Influencing Spending for R&D

  • Trends in R&D Spending and New Drug Development

  • R&D Spending

  • New Drug Development

  • Approvals of New Drugs

  • Trends in Recent Drug Spending by Therapeutic Class

  • Types of New Drug Development

  • Factors Influencing R&D Spending

  • Projected Revenues

  • Revenues as Funding for R&D

  • New Drug Costs in R&D

Chapter 8 DNA Repair Inhibitors on SARS-CoV-2

  • Biological Structure of SARS-CoV-2

  • Viral Infection Induces DNA Damage

  • Federal Funding for the Development of COVID-19 Vaccines

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Abbvie Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Astrazeneca plc

  • Bayer AG

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • Eli Lilly

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24zthg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-repair-drugs-global-market-report-2022-profiles-of-leading-market-players-including-abbvie-bayer-ag-eli-lilly-johnson--johnson-novartis-and-sanofi-301487534.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

