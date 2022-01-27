DNA And RNA Banking Services Market size worth $ 8.59 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Over the forecast period, significant advancements in clinical research and innovation, combined with the growing acceptance of personalized pharmaceutical pushes, are likely to aid in the expansion of the DNA And RNA Banking Services Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "DNA And RNA Banking Services Market" By Service (Transportation Service, Processing Service, Storage Service), By Specimen Type (Blood, Saliva), By Applications (Therapeutics, Drug Discovery & Clinical Research, Clinical Diagnostics), By End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic Research, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market size was valued at USD 5.78 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.59 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market Overview

Biospecimens such as DNA and RNA are critical for the discovery of biomarkers, opening the path for personalized therapy. Furthermore, sophisticated, systematic cell separation technologies have eliminated the need for hands-on time in translational and clinical studies. Business growth can be accelerated by the advancement of digital technologies and the conversion of biobanks to fully automated biobanks. The growing number of newly created and already operational imaging biobanks serves as a major driving force behind the expansion of the Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market. During the anticipated period, significant advancements in clinical research and innovation, combined with the growing acceptance of personalized pharmaceutical pushes, are likely to aid in the expansion of the Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market.

The rising number of cancer cases around the world has prompted the need to save and store DNA and RNA samples for future usage, which is likely to assist grow the market for DNA And RNA Banking Services globally. Factors that may limit the growth of the worldwide DNA And RNA Banking Services Market include disagreements over the social, ethical, and legal consequences of using population samples, as well as concerns over privacy, permission, and privacy & data sharing. Opportunity – According to (NCBI), The advancement of molecular biology techniques has increased research into disease genetic determinants and their interactions with environmental, lifestyle, and/or societal variables.

Without high-quality DNA from a wide number of people, this progress would not have been achieved. Because a wide variety of sources can be used for DNA isolation, DNA qualifying is an important step in ensuring the DNA's compatibility for downstream applications. We looked examined the purity, integrity, and usability of DNA generated from some of the most common human samples processed at our facility as possible material for molecular testing research: OCT frozen tissue, FFPE tissue, frozen blood, and saliva. Frozen tissues in OCT are the greatest option as a DNA source when histopathological samples are required for molecular studies. The HMW band/smear ratio, PicoGreen/A260 yield ratio, and PCR results all show that DNA samples from FFPE tissue are of doubtful quality and utility. Fortunately, projects like the TuBaFrost project ensure that frozen tissue is available.

Key Developments

In January 2020, Brooks Life Sciences has expanded its facilities in order to increase sample storage and biobanking. Research institutes and pharmaceutical companies were able to accelerate clinical studies and the development of effective treatments by collecting a larger volume of samples.

Nov 01, 2021, At ASMS, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces new mass spectrometry and chromatography solutions.

Jun 21, 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific's (TMO) upgraded Quick to Clinic solution balances speed and quality to accelerate and advance DNA to Investigational New Drug status in as little as 13 months.

Key Players

The major players in the market are EasyDNA, DNA Genotek Inc., 23andMe, Inc., Goodcell, ProteoGenex, US Biolab Corporation, Inc., Infinity Biologix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., deCODE genetics, Brooks Life Sciences, LGC Biosearch Technologies, PreventionGenetics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market On the basis of Service, Specimen Type, Applications, End User, and Geography.

DNA And RNA Banking Services Market, By Service

DNA And RNA Banking Services Market, By Specimen Type

DNA And RNA Banking Services Market, By Applications

DNA And RNA Banking Services Market, By End User

DNA And RNA Banking Services Market by Geography

