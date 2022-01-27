U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Q4 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

DNA And RNA Banking Services Market size worth $ 8.59 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

Over the forecast period, significant advancements in clinical research and innovation, combined with the growing acceptance of personalized pharmaceutical pushes, are likely to aid in the expansion of the DNA And RNA Banking Services Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "DNA And RNA Banking Services Market" By Service (Transportation Service, Processing Service, Storage Service), By Specimen Type (Blood, Saliva), By Applications (Therapeutics, Drug Discovery & Clinical Research, Clinical Diagnostics), By End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic Research, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market size was valued at USD 5.78 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.59 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=153103

Browse in-depth TOC on "DNA And RNA Banking Services Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market Overview

Biospecimens such as DNA and RNA are critical for the discovery of biomarkers, opening the path for personalized therapy. Furthermore, sophisticated, systematic cell separation technologies have eliminated the need for hands-on time in translational and clinical studies. Business growth can be accelerated by the advancement of digital technologies and the conversion of biobanks to fully automated biobanks. The growing number of newly created and already operational imaging biobanks serves as a major driving force behind the expansion of the Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market. During the anticipated period, significant advancements in clinical research and innovation, combined with the growing acceptance of personalized pharmaceutical pushes, are likely to aid in the expansion of the Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market.

The rising number of cancer cases around the world has prompted the need to save and store DNA and RNA samples for future usage, which is likely to assist grow the market for DNA And RNA Banking Services globally. Factors that may limit the growth of the worldwide DNA And RNA Banking Services Market include disagreements over the social, ethical, and legal consequences of using population samples, as well as concerns over privacy, permission, and privacy & data sharing. Opportunity – According to (NCBI), The advancement of molecular biology techniques has increased research into disease genetic determinants and their interactions with environmental, lifestyle, and/or societal variables.

Without high-quality DNA from a wide number of people, this progress would not have been achieved. Because a wide variety of sources can be used for DNA isolation, DNA qualifying is an important step in ensuring the DNA's compatibility for downstream applications. We looked examined the purity, integrity, and usability of DNA generated from some of the most common human samples processed at our facility as possible material for molecular testing research: OCT frozen tissue, FFPE tissue, frozen blood, and saliva. Frozen tissues in OCT are the greatest option as a DNA source when histopathological samples are required for molecular studies. The HMW band/smear ratio, PicoGreen/A260 yield ratio, and PCR results all show that DNA samples from FFPE tissue are of doubtful quality and utility. Fortunately, projects like the TuBaFrost project ensure that frozen tissue is available.

Key Developments

  • In January 2020, Brooks Life Sciences has expanded its facilities in order to increase sample storage and biobanking. Research institutes and pharmaceutical companies were able to accelerate clinical studies and the development of effective treatments by collecting a larger volume of samples.

  • Nov 01, 2021, At ASMS, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces new mass spectrometry and chromatography solutions.

  • Jun 21, 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific's (TMO) upgraded Quick to Clinic solution balances speed and quality to accelerate and advance DNA to Investigational New Drug status in as little as 13 months.

Key Players

The major players in the market are EasyDNA, DNA Genotek Inc., 23andMe, Inc., Goodcell, ProteoGenex, US Biolab Corporation, Inc., Infinity Biologix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., deCODE genetics, Brooks Life Sciences, LGC Biosearch Technologies, PreventionGenetics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global DNA And RNA Banking Services Market On the basis of Service, Specimen Type, Applications, End User, and Geography.

  • DNA And RNA Banking Services Market, By Service

  • DNA And RNA Banking Services Market, By Specimen Type

  • DNA And RNA Banking Services Market, By Applications

  • DNA And RNA Banking Services Market, By End User

  • DNA And RNA Banking Services Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Gene Expression Market By Consumables (Reagents, DNA Chips), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA Microarray), By Service (Gene Expression Profiling Services), By Application (Research, Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Epigenetics Market By Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, Instruments and Consumables), By Application (Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology), By Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Modification), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Genome Market By Product (Sequencing & Analyzer Instruments, DNA/ RNA Analysis Kits), By Application (Microbiology, Reproductive & Genetic, Transplantation), By End-User (Academics & Research Institutes, Diagnostics & Forensic Labs, Hospitals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market By Product Type (Viral Vectors, Plasma DNA, Non-Viral DNA Vectors), By Application (Cancer, Inherited Disorder, Infectious Diseases, and Others), By End Product (DNA Vaccines, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Clinical Trial Supplies focussing on safety of drugs

Visualize DNA And RNA Banking Services Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-and-rna-banking-services-market-size-worth--8-59-billion-globally-by-2028-at-5-08-cagr-verified-market-research-301469757.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

