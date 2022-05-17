DNA Sequencing Market Size to Rise by USD 23.56 bn | 38% of the market growth to originate from North America| Technavio
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis report "DNA Sequencing Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 19.53% in 2022. The market is predicted to witness a potential growth difference of USD 23.56 billion at a CAGR of 20.85% from 2021 to 2026. The report is segmented by solution (products and services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
Vendor Insights
The DNA sequencing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in launching innovative market solutions to garner the attention of existing and new customers. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
10X Genomics Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Azenta US Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Co.
BGI Group
Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
Danaher Corp.
Eurofins Scientific SE
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Illumina Inc.
Macrogen Inc.
Merck KGaA
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
PerkinElmer Inc.
QIAGEN NV
SeqLL Inc.
Tecan Group Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of several key vendors in the region will facilitate the DNA sequencing market growth in North America over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth is anticipated to be contributed by North America during the forecast period. The US is the key revenue-generating economy for DNA sequencing market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.
Key Segment Analysis
The products solution segment held the largest DNA sequencing market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumables in academic institutions and research centers and their expanding use in a wide range of genetic testing procedures.
Key Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global DNA Sequencing market as a part of the global life science tools and services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the DNA sequencing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The DNA sequencing market covers the following areas:
DNA sequencing Market Sizing
DNA sequencing Market Forecast
DNA sequencing Market Analysis
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The rising adoption of NGS DNA sequencing technology has emerged as a crucial factor in influencing the market growth positively in the recent years. NGS enables the sequencing of entire human genome within one day and aid in revolutionized genomic research. In addition, NGS is increasingly being used for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic conditions including cancer and infectious diseases. Furthermore, NGS technology detects sequence variations effectively, and provides several genetic markers, including common and rare variants, further spurring its adoption. This is further expected to boost the DNA sequencing market growth.
However, the inadequate resources for DNA sequencing in developing countries will be a major challenge for the DNA sequencing market during the forecast period. The deployment of DNA sequencing has spurred in the recent years due to its investigative accuracy and overall minimized sequencing cost. However, DNA sequencing remains largely underutilized in developing countries, leading to limited R and D funding Furthermore, lack of skilled personnel coupled with high costs incurred in the establishment and maintenance of sequencing facilities will limit the overall market growth in the long run.
DNA Sequencing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.85%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 23.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.53
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
10X Genomics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Azenta US Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Macrogen Inc., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SeqLL Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Solution
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Solution
5.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Solution
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.
10.4 BGI Group
10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
10.6 Danaher Corp.
10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE
10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.9 Illumina Inc.
10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.
10.11 QIAGEN NV
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
