DNA Sequencing Market Size to Rise by USD 23.56 bn | 38% of the market growth to originate from North America| Technavio

According to the latest market analysis report " DNA Sequencing Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 ", the market will witness a YOY growth of 19.53% in 2022. The market is predicted to witness a potential growth difference of USD 23.56 billion at a CAGR of 20.85% from 2021 to 2026. The report is segmented by solution (products and services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled DNA Sequencing Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The DNA sequencing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in launching innovative market solutions to garner the attention of existing and new customers. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors

Geographical Market Analysis

The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of several key vendors in the region will facilitate the DNA sequencing market growth in North America over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth is anticipated to be contributed by North America during the forecast period. The US is the key revenue-generating economy for DNA sequencing market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.

Key Segment Analysis

The products solution segment held the largest DNA sequencing market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumables in academic institutions and research centers and their expanding use in a wide range of genetic testing procedures.

Key Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global DNA Sequencing market as a part of the global life science tools and services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the DNA sequencing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The DNA sequencing market covers the following areas:

DNA sequencing Market Sizing

DNA sequencing Market Forecast

DNA sequencing Market Analysis

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising adoption of NGS DNA sequencing technology has emerged as a crucial factor in influencing the market growth positively in the recent years. NGS enables the sequencing of entire human genome within one day and aid in revolutionized genomic research. In addition, NGS is increasingly being used for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic conditions including cancer and infectious diseases. Furthermore, NGS technology detects sequence variations effectively, and provides several genetic markers, including common and rare variants, further spurring its adoption. This is further expected to boost the DNA sequencing market growth.

However, the inadequate resources for DNA sequencing in developing countries will be a major challenge for the DNA sequencing market during the forecast period. The deployment of DNA sequencing has spurred in the recent years due to its investigative accuracy and overall minimized sequencing cost. However, DNA sequencing remains largely underutilized in developing countries, leading to limited R and D funding Furthermore, lack of skilled personnel coupled with high costs incurred in the establishment and maintenance of sequencing facilities will limit the overall market growth in the long run.

DNA Sequencing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 23.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 10X Genomics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Azenta US Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Macrogen Inc., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SeqLL Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

