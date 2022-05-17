U.S. markets closed

DNA Sequencing Market Size to Rise by USD 23.56 bn | 38% of the market growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis report "DNA Sequencing Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 19.53% in 2022. The market is predicted to witness a potential growth difference of USD 23.56 billion at a CAGR of 20.85% from 2021 to 2026. The report is segmented by solution (products and services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled DNA Sequencing Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled DNA Sequencing Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The DNA sequencing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in launching innovative market solutions to garner the attention of existing and new customers. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 10X Genomics Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Azenta US Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • BGI Group

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Macrogen Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • QIAGEN NV

  • SeqLL Inc.

  • Tecan Group Ltd.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of several key vendors in the region will facilitate the DNA sequencing market growth in North America over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth is anticipated to be contributed by North America during the forecast period. The US is the key revenue-generating economy for DNA sequencing market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/dna-sequencing-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The products solution segment held the largest DNA sequencing market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumables in academic institutions and research centers and their expanding use in a wide range of genetic testing procedures.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global DNA Sequencing market as a part of the global life science tools and services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the DNA sequencing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The DNA sequencing market covers the following areas:

DNA sequencing Market Sizing
DNA sequencing Market Forecast
DNA sequencing Market Analysis

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising adoption of NGS DNA sequencing technology has emerged as a crucial factor in influencing the market growth positively in the recent years. NGS enables the sequencing of entire human genome within one day and aid in revolutionized genomic research. In addition, NGS is increasingly being used for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic conditions including cancer and infectious diseases. Furthermore, NGS technology detects sequence variations effectively, and provides several genetic markers, including common and rare variants, further spurring its adoption. This is further expected to boost the DNA sequencing market growth.

However, the inadequate resources for DNA sequencing in developing countries will be a major challenge for the DNA sequencing market during the forecast period. The deployment of DNA sequencing has spurred in the recent years due to its investigative accuracy and overall minimized sequencing cost. However, DNA sequencing remains largely underutilized in developing countries, leading to limited R and D funding Furthermore, lack of skilled personnel coupled with high costs incurred in the establishment and maintenance of sequencing facilities will limit the overall market growth in the long run.

Download sample report copy for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the DNA sequencing market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

For tailor-made reports suiting your business requirements, Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Next Generation Sequencing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Carrier Screening Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

DNA Sequencing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 23.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.53

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

10X Genomics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Azenta US Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Macrogen Inc., Merck KGaA, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SeqLL Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Solution

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Solution

  • 5.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Solution

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 BGI Group

  • 10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.6 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

  • 10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.9 Illumina Inc.

  • 10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 10.11 QIAGEN NV

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-sequencing-market-size-to-rise-by-usd-23-56-bn--38-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301547096.html

SOURCE Technavio

