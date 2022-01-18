U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.50
    -45.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,576.00
    -220.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,331.25
    -264.50 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,137.40
    -20.30 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    +1.51 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1405
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.35
    +1.04 (+5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7210
    +0.1410 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,841.70
    -828.76 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.20
    -23.53 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.62
    -47.61 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

DNA Vaccine Market Size to Grow $774.43 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 6.3% CAGR: AMR

·5 min read

Rise in prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and animals and surge in the number of antibiotic-resistant pathogens drive the growth of the global DNA vaccine market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "DNA Vaccine Market by Product Type (Oncept, West Nile-Innovator, and Apex-IHN), Type (Therapeutic Vaccine, and Prophylactic Vaccines), and End User (Veterinary Clinics and Veterinary Hospitals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global DNA vaccine industry generated $422.77 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $774.43 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/671

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and animals and surge in the number of antibiotic-resistant pathogens drive the growth of the global DNA vaccine market. However, lack of immunogenicity associated with DNA vaccines and limited knowledge about the effects of DNA vaccines on humans hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of novel vaccines using DNA technology creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Owing to decline in number of visits and nationwide lockdowns, there has been an impact on the DNA vaccine market revenue. Moreover, there have been disruptions in development of DNA vaccines.

  • Changing the animal healthcare approach to provide care to emergency cases and critically ill animals also impacted the overall revenue.

The Oncept segment to continue its dominance during the forecast period

Based on product type, the Oncept segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global DNA vaccine market, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to rise in prevalence of canine melanoma cancer in animals, especially in dogs, which in turn, increased the demand for Oncept vaccine. However, the West Nile-Innovator segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/671

The veterinary hospitals segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on end user, the veterinary hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global DNA vaccine market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to increase in incidences of animal diseases, rise in hospital admissions of animals for vaccine dose, and availability of trained veterinarians in the hospitals. However, the veterinary clinics segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in the number of veterinary clinics due to growth in ownership of companion animals as well as the availability of trained and licensed veterinarians in clinics.

The U.S. to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, the U.S. held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly 88% of the global DNA vaccine market, and is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to presence of major key players, well-established healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and higher healthcare expenditure levels. However, Canada is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to product approvals in the country and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Leading Market Players

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

  • Eli-Lilly (Novartis Animal Health)

  • GeneOne Life Science

  • Geovax Labs, Inc.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (VGX Animal Health)

  • Genexine, Inc.

  • Viatris Inc. (Rottapharm Biotech)

  • Takara Holdings (Takara Bio)

  • Zoetis Inc. (Fort dodge Animal Health)

  • Zydus Cadila

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Cancer Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Animal Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

BCG Vaccine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Therapeutic Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Meningococcal Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Paediatric Vaccine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Vaccine Adjuvants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Rabies Vaccine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dna-vaccine-market-size-to-grow-774-43-million-globally-by-2030-at-6-3-cagr-amr-301462477.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Tuesday amid a jump in Treasury yields as investors girded for interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to quell high inflation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Austra

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Brent Oil Jumps to Highest Since 2014 as Physical Market Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged to the highest level in seven years as physical markets run hot in the world’s largest consuming region and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said prices are headed for $100 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDj

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Is Off on US Holiday and Could Fall Further

    Ether and most other altcoins also drop amid more bad news for the global economy.